China Evergrande Gets Notice for $4.5bn from Shengjing Bank

November 2, 2022

China Evergrande said this week it has received a notice of enforcement from Shengjing Bank for unrecoverable funds totalling 32.595 billion yuan ($4.48 billion)


The logo of China Evergrande is seen at its former office in Hong Kong. Shengjing Bank said it failed to recover funds totalling 32.595 billion yuan ($4.48 billion), which were provided to a China Evergrande unit from 2020 to 2021. File photo: Reuters.

 

Debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday its unit received a notice of enforcement for unrecoverable funds from Shengjing Bank Co Ltd.

The bank said it failed to recover funds totalling 32.595 billion yuan ($4.48 billion), which was provided to the unit from 2020 to 2021, according to Evergrande.

In early September, state-owned companies of the Chinese northestern city of Shenyang bought Evergrande‘s shareholding in Shengjing Bank in an auction for 7.3 billion yuan.

The Evergrande unit’s 30.99% stake in Xinjiang Guanghui Industry Investment Group, which it had pledged to the bank has now been enforced, the notice said.

Evergrande, which has about $300 billion in debt, said the pledged equity interest has not been auctioned or sold to a third party.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

