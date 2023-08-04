fbpx

China Expecting Key Native Lithography Machine This Year: SCMP

August 4, 2023

SMEE, China’s only potential competitor to the Netherlands’ world-leading lithography machine maker ASML, is expected to deliver the country’s first 28nm lithography machine


Undated Illustration shows the optical light path inside ASML's semiconductor lithography tool
This undated Illustration shows the optical light path inside ASML's semiconductor lithography tool. Photo: Reuters.

 

China’s state-owned Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (SMEE) is expected to deliver the country’s first ever home-grown 28-nanometre lithography machine this year, the South China Morning Post reported, citing the state media outlet Securities Times. The potential breakthrough comes amid a heightened tech war between China and the US, whose allies Japan and Netherlands are now also restricting exports of advanced chipmaking tools.

SMEE, China’s only potential competitor to the Netherlands’ world-leading lithography machine maker ASML, was added to the US trade blacklist in December last year. It has developed machines capable of producing chips at the 90 nanometre node standard, its website showed.

That technology was perfected roughly 20 years ago and is sufficient for low-end chips useful for some power-management purposes. Developing native 28nm chipmaking ability is crucial for Beijing’s tech ambitions amid uncertainty around how long it will be able to access machines from its current supplier ASML.

Read the full report: South China Morning Post.

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

China Proposes Eight-Minute Limit on Smartphone Use by Kids
Ant IPO Unlikely in the Short Term, Chinese State Media Says
AMD to Build Massive $400 Million Chip Design Centre in India
Stagnant Demand, China Woes Temper Waning Chip Glut Cheer
