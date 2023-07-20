fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

Chinese Envoy Warns US: More Chip Bans and We’ll Hit Back

July 20, 2023

Ambassador Xie Feng told the Aspen Security Forum that China did not want a trade or tech war but would definitely respond if the United States imposes more restrictions on its chip sector


China will hit back if the US imposes more curbs on its chip sector, its envoy in Washington said on Wednesday.
Xie Feng, China's new ambassador to the United States, speaks to the media after arriving at JFK Airport in New York (Reuters).

 

China’s ambassador in Washington warned on Wednesday his country would hit back if the US imposes more curbs on its chip sector.

Ambassador Xie Feng told the Aspen Security Forum that China did not want a trade or tech war but would definitely respond if the United States imposes more restrictions on its chip sector.

China did not shy away from competition, he said, but the way it was defined by the US was not fair. He highlighted existing US prohibitions on Chinese imports of equipment to make advanced chips.

“This is like … restricting the other side to wear outdated swimwear in a swimming contest, while you yourself (are) wearing a Speedo,” he said.

Xie referred to reports that Washington is considering an outbound investment review mechanism, and further prohibition on the export of AI chips to China.

“The Chinese government cannot simply sit idly by. There’s a Chinese saying that we will not … make provocations, but we will not flinch from provocations,” he said.

“China, definitely … will make our response. But definitely it’s not our hope to have a tit for tat. We don’t want … a trade war, technological war, we want to say goodbye to the Iron Curtain as well as the Silicon Curtain.”

The Biden administration has been finalizing an executive order that would restrict certain investment in sectors including advanced semiconductors, quantum computing and artificial intelligence, and a senior administration official said the aim was to wrap up reviews of it by Labor Day (September 4).

China targeted US chipmaker Micron Technology after Washington imposed a series of export controls on American components and chipmaker tools to ensure that they are not used to advance China’s military capabilities.

The Cybersecurity Administration of China said in May that Micron failed its security review and barred operators of key domestic infrastructure from purchasing its products.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last week at the end of a four-day trip to China she had spoken with Chinese counterparts about the proposed order, and said that any investment curbs would be “highly targeted, and clearly directed, narrowly at a few sectors where we have specific national security concerns.”

She said the order would enacted in a transparent way, through a rule-making process that would allow public input.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

Tech Dip Weighs on Nikkei, Hang Seng Drops on Stimulus Doubts
Chinese Carmakers Grab Half of Russia's Auto Market
Indian Banks Wary About Official Push for More Coal Mines
Fentanyl Chemicals Don’t Come From China, Beijing Tells US
