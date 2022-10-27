China Launches Inhalable Covid Vaccine in Shanghai – ST

The recipient inhales a deep breath from the cup containing an aerosol of the vaccine and slowly exhales, the Straits Times said.

China launched a needle-free Covid vaccine in Shanghai on Wednesday that people inhale “via a cup containing the aerosol of the vaccine,” according to The Straits Times, which cited a China Daily report.

“The recipient takes a deep breath from the cup, holds the breath for around five seconds and then slowly exhales,” it said, adding that the inhaled version of CanSino Biologics’ vaccine was available for people over 18 who had had a primary inoculation but not a booster. Some 23 million of Shanghai’s 25 residents have been “fully vaccinated” but only 12 million have had a booster.

