China

China Launches Inhalable Covid Vaccine in Shanghai – ST

October 27, 2022

The recipient inhales a deep breath from the cup containing an aerosol of the vaccine and slowly exhales, the Straits Times said.


A woman in a protective suit stands on a Shanghai street during the prolonged Covid lockdown, on May 26, 2022 . File photo: Aly Song, Reuters.

 

China launched a needle-free Covid vaccine in Shanghai on Wednesday that people inhale “via a cup containing the aerosol of the vaccine,” according to The Straits Times, which cited a China Daily report.

“The recipient takes a deep breath from the cup, holds the breath for around five seconds and then slowly exhales,” it said, adding that the inhaled version of CanSino Biologics’ vaccine was available for people over 18 who had had a primary inoculation but not a booster. Some 23 million of Shanghai’s 25 residents have been “fully vaccinated” but only 12 million have had a booster.

Chinese Cities Crack Down on Covid as Outbreaks Grow

World’s Largest iPhone Factory Hit by Covid in China – SCMP

Covid Hits Beijing’s Universal Resort, Wuhan and Guangzhou

 

 

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

