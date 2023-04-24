fbpx

Type to search

Space

China Looking to 3D Print Lunar Buildings Using Moon Soil

April 24, 2023

A robot tasked with making “lunar soil bricks” will also be launched during China’s Chang’e 8 mission around 2028


The lander of China's Chang'e 4 probe on the Moon
The lander of China's Chang'e 4 probe on the Moon. Photo: China Daily

 

China will explore using 3D printing technology to construct buildings on the moon, state media China Daily reported on Monday.

The report comes as Beijing solidifies plans for long-term lunar habitation, including using soil from the moon to start building a lunar base.

“Lunar soil will be our raw material and it will be printed into construction units,” Wu Weiren, a scientist at the China National Space Administration, was quoted as saying in the report.

 

Also on AF: China to Begin Building Moon Base With Lunar Soil by 2028

 

“Professors at several domestic universities, such as Tongji University in Shanghai and Xi’an Jiaotong University in Shaanxi province, have already begun studying the possible applications of 3D printing technology on the moon,” he added.

China’s 2020 lunar mission Chang’e 5, named after the mythical Chinese goddess of the moon, brought back the country’s first soil samples from the moon.

Between now and 2030, China will also launch the Chang’e 6, 7 and 8 missions, all of which will be tasked with exploring the lunar South Pole.

 

‘Lunar soil bricks’

The Chang’e 8 probe will conduct on-site investigations of the environment and mineral composition, and also determine whether technologies such as 3D printing can be deployed on the lunar surface, China Daily reported, quoting.

“If we wish to stay on the moon for a long time, we need to set up stations by using the moon’s own materials,” Wu said.

The probe will also be tasked to look for reusable resources on the moon for long-term human habitation.

A robot tasked with making “lunar soil bricks” will be launched during the Chang’e 8 mission around 2028, according to an expert from the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

 

A lunar sample in China
A lunar sample at the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, China. Photo: Xinhua

 

The Chang’e 6 “robotic mission”, set for launch in 2025, will also extract soil and rock samples from the Moon, the China Daily report added.

“If Chang’e 6 succeeds, it will be the first time we get samples from the moon’s far side,” Wu said.

The race to set foot on the moon has intensified in recent years, particularly between China and the United States.

China, which made its first lunar landing in 2013, plans to land an astronaut on the moon by 2030.

Meanwhile, this month, NASA and Canada’s space agency named four astronauts for the Artemis II mission planned for late 2024, in what would be the first human fly-by of the moon in decades.

 

  • Reuters, with additional inputs from Vishakha Saxena

 

NOTE: The headline on this report was amended on April 24, 2023.

 

Also read:

 

Japan’s ispace Launches First Commercial Moon Lander

 

China’s Space Programme Finds Evidence of Water on Moon

 

China Calls NASA Chief ‘Colonial,’ Says Won’t Take Over Moon

 

China Discovers New Mineral on The Moon – Global Times

 

US Wary of China Plan for Weapons System on Moon – AS USA

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

China Spy Balloon Solar Panels Could Power Advanced Radar: WSJ
China Spy Balloon Solar Panels Could Power Advanced Radar: WSJ
China Preparing for War, Taiwan Foreign Minister Tells CNN
China Preparing for War, Taiwan Foreign Minister Tells CNN
Taiwan Shows Off Homegrown Drones for 'Asymmetric Warfare'
Taiwan Shows Off Homegrown Drones for 'Asymmetric Warfare'
New China Premier Vows 'Better Environment' for Private Sector
New China Premier Vows 'Better Environment' for Private Sector
logo

Space

US Has No Plan to ‘Decouple’ with China, Yellen Says
US Has No Plan to ‘Decouple’ with China, Yellen Says
Jim Pollard 21 Apr 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com