China Merged or Dissolved Over 160 Small Banks in 2024 – SCMP

January 17, 2025

China’s central bank has ramped up consolidation of small banks because of their weaker funding status and higher exposure to risk, in a bid to stabilize the financial system


Man wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing
China’s central bank has repeatedly warned of potentially destabilising bubble risks as investors chase government bonds and scurry away from volatile stocks and a sinking property market, while banks cut deposit rates. This image shows the People's Bank of China in Beijing (Reuters).

 

China ramped up its policy of consolidating small banks via mergers, takeovers or deregistration last year in a bid to reduce risks in its banking system, according to a report by the South China Morning Post on Friday January 17.

A total of 162 small banks were merged, dissolved or deregistered in 2024, which it said was four times the number in 2023 and seven times the total in 2022.

China had some 3,912 small banks at the start of last year, according to the latest financial stability report from the People’s Bank of China, it said, but experts say they often face financial instability because of weaker funding profiles and higher exposure to risky sectors such as property development.

Pressure to consolidate small banks has risen because China’s economy is slowing and smaller institutions face weaker state finances, plus deteriorating asset quality and profitability, as well as deep-rooted issues in governance and operations.

Those factors raised concerns in Beijing about potential risks spreading within the banking sector.

Read the full report: South China Morning Post.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

