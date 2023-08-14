fbpx

Type to search

China

China Offers Foreign Investors Safeguards to Lure in Funds

August 14, 2023

China’s State Council’s guidelines include intellectual property rights protections and temporary tax breaks


China’s State Council published a document containing 24 guidelines.

 

China has issued new foreign investment guidelines, including stronger enforcement of intellectual property rights, which it hopes will lure in more money from abroad.

The country’s State Council published a document containing 24 guidelines allowing authorities to increase protection of the rights and interests of foreign investors on Sunday.

The document also announced ways to increase fiscal support and tax incentives for foreign-invested enterprises, such as temporarily exempting withholding income tax for foreign investors’ reinvestment of their profits into China.

 

Also on AF: China’s Geely Launches High-Tech JI YUE Brand in Baidu Tie-Up

 

The State Council said it would explore a “convenient and secure management mechanism” for cross-border data flows. 

The proposal comes amid tensions between authorities and international enterprises, including global accounting firms, over data security.

China has sought to court foreign capital as its economic recovery from the Covid pandemic slows in the face of weak export demand from key trade partners and ongoing tumult in the country’s property market.

However, Beijing has so far struggled to attract foreign enterprises and investors, which are wary of political risk in an environment that increasingly prioritises national security measures, and concerned about the impact of deteriorating relations between China and many Western countries on their operations.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Foreign Investors Shunning China, Piling Pressure on Yuan

US Fears China’s ‘Nation of Spies’ Will Target Foreign Firms

China’s Investment Calls Failing to Lure Foreign Investors

Foreigners Pulled $1.7 Billion Out of China Shares in May

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Investment in Asia Hotels Leaps as Many Covid Curbs Ease
Investment in Asia Hotels Leaps as Many Covid Curbs Ease
BritCham Members Report High Hong Kong Staff Turnover
BritCham Members Report High Hong Kong Staff Turnover
logo

China

China’s Geely Launches High-Tech JI YUE Brand in Baidu Tie-Up
China’s Geely Launches High-Tech JI YUE Brand in Baidu Tie-Up
Sean O'Meara 14 Aug 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com