Transport

China’s Geely Launches High-Tech JI YUE Brand in Baidu Tie-Up

August 14, 2023

The debut JI YUE 01 model will showcase smart cockpits, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence technologies


A view shows the logo of Chinese automobile manufacturer Geely at a dealership in Moscow, Russia, on March 23, 2023. Photo: Reuters

 

Chinese automaker Geely Holding Group has launched a premium intelligent technology brand, JI YUE, and unveiled its first high-tech model.

The JI YUE 01, the results of a tie-up with Baidu Inc on “automotive robotics”, will be produced by Geely and is expected to debut in the last quarter of this year, the company said.

Baidu will provide its know-how in smart cockpits, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence technologies, which will be applied in JI YUE cars, Geely added.

 

“Beyond overseeing sales, services, and marketing for the 01, JI YUE will also build and develop its own charging network in China to meet consumer demand for smart intelligent electric vehicles,” according to the statement.

Also on Monday, China’s industry ministry website showed three electric vehicles under the JI YUE brand were seeking regulatory approvals.

Geely had co-funded an electric vehicle venture Jidu with Baidu. The brand in June launched a “robot” concept car, marking the first vehicle co-developed by the automaker and Baidu,as global tech companies scramble to develop smart cars.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

