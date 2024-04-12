fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

China Orders Telecoms to End Use of US Chips by 2027 – WSJ

April 12, 2024

China’s Ministry of Industry and IT ordered state mobile operators to inspect their networks for non-Chinese chips and map out timelines to replace them, report says


Intel, whose logo is seen here, plus AMD and Microsoft could all lose billions in sales from China's move to dump foreign tech from its state servers and computers -- a move that some analysts say stems from China's desire to take over Taiwan (Reuters file image).

 

China’s largest telecom firms were ordered earlier this year to phase out foreign computer chips from their networks by 2027.

That news, which confirms and expands on reports from recent months, came from the Wall Street Journal on Friday, which cited people familiar with the development.

The move will hit US chip giants Intel and Advanced Micro Devices, as the Financial Times, TrendForce and other outlets said recently. Asia Financial reported in late March that these retaliatory bans would cost the US chip firms billions.

 

ALSO SEE: China Customs Data: Exports, Imports Saw Big Falls in March

 

Shares of these companies were down more than 1.5% in premarket trading. Intel and AMD did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Beijing has ramped up efforts to replace Western-made technology with domestic alternatives amid intense Sino-US trade tensions, as Washington continues to tighten curbs on high-tech exports to its rival.

State-owned enterprises were instructed in 2022 to replace office software systems with domestic products by 2027, the first time such specific deadlines were imposed, according to five brokerage firms that cited a September 2022 order from China’s state asset regulator.

Reuters could not independently verify the order.

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology ordered state-owned mobile operators to inspect their networks for non-Chinese semiconductors and map out timelines to replace them, the WSJ report said.

Beijing had introduced guidelines to phase out US chips from Intel and AMD from government personal computers and servers, the Financial Times had reported in March.

China was Intel’s largest market last year and was responsible for more than 27% of Intel’s total revenue.

Procurements by Chinese telecom carriers show they are increasingly switching to domestic options. This has been made possible in part by the improved quality and stability of local chips, according to the WSJ report.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Four Chinese Firms Blacklisted for Seeking AI Chips for Military

Dutch May Give in to US Push Against Servicing China Chip Tools

China’s Retaliatory Bans Could Cost US Tech Giants Billions

China Bans Government Computers From Using Intel, AMD Chips: FT

Beijing’s Push to Dump Foreign Tech on Display at China Chip Fair

China’s SMIC May Have Breached US Curbs With Huawei Chip

Global Chip Sector ‘Can Never Return to its Pre-Covid Set-up’

Intel Can Keep Selling Chips to Huawei Despite AMD Protests

China Chipmaker Fujian Jinhua Cleared in US Trade Secrets Case

China Tells State Officials to Stop Using iPhones at Work: WSJ

US Expands Ban on Top AI Chips, Curbs to Hit Many Countries

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

