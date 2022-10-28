China Plans $221m Covid Quarantine Centre on Island – Caixin

The building project will be completed in six months, renovating an existing hospital to have 3,009 isolation rooms and 3,250 beds, Caixin said

China plans to spend around $221 million on a new Covid quarantine centre on an island in Shanghai’s inner city river, Caixin Global reported.

The building project, which involves renovating an existing hospital to have 3,009 isolation rooms and 3,250 beds, will be completed in six months, the report said.

Read the full report: Caixin Global

Read more: