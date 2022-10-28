fbpx

China Plans $221m Covid Quarantine Centre on Island – Caixin

October 28, 2022

The building project will be completed in six months, renovating an existing hospital to have 3,009 isolation rooms and 3,250 beds, Caixin said


A man has his swab sample taken for a Covid test at a testing booth in Beijing, October 27, 2022. Photo: Tingshu Wang, Reuters.

 

China plans to spend around $221 million on a new Covid quarantine centre on an island in Shanghai’s inner city river, Caixin Global reported.

The building project, which involves renovating an existing hospital to have 3,009 isolation rooms and 3,250 beds, will be completed in six months, the report said.

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

