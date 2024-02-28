fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

China Premier Li Urges US to U-Turn on Decoupling Push

February 28, 2024

Li Qiang said building ‘small yards with high walls’ was not in the interests of China or the US


China's Premier Li Qiang speaks during the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 16, 2024. Photo: Reuters
China's Premier Li Qiang speaks during the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 16, 2024. Photo: Reuters

 

Beijing has urged the US to U-turn on its push to decouple from China and instead forge stronger economic and trade ties between the two countries.

That’s the view of Chinese Premier Li Qiang who was speaking on Wednesday during a meeting with a visiting US delegation, Chinese state radio reported.

“Strengthening economic and trade cooperation is a win-win situation for both countries,” Li told the delegation led by US Chamber of Commerce chief Suzanne Clark.

 

Also on AF: US Startup, Singapore to Build an Ocean Carbon Removal Plant

 

“Seeking decoupling and building ‘small yards with high walls’ do not align with the fundamental interests of both sides,” he added.

Li said US companies were welcome to continue investing in China and that barriers were not in the fundamental interests of both sides.

Clark is leading a delegation of former US government officials to Beijing this week, the group has said.

The visit comes as the United States and China gradually resume engagements after the two economic superpowers’ most tense relations in years, at loggerheads over the future of democratically ruled Taiwan, territorial claims in the South China Sea and trade policies.

Ties are still recovering after the United States downed an alleged Chinese spy balloon a year ago.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

AF China Bond

