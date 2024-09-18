fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

China Puts Property Freeze on US Firms Tied to Taiwan Weapons

September 18, 2024

Beijing has imposed a legal ‘freeze’ on the nine companies’ properties on the mainland in a bid to pressure the United States to halt arms sales to the island


Tension between China and the West is having severe impacts on global trade, causing inflation and a range of other impacts. Some countries will gain from these forces.
China has put a property freeze on 9 US firms linked to weapons sales to Taiwan (Reuters file image).

 

China has taken further action against nine American firms allegedly linked to US weapons sales to Taiwan.

Beijing has imposed a legal ‘freeze’ on the companies’ properties on the mainland in a new move to try to pressure the United States to halt arms sales to the island, which Beijing claims is part of its territory.

China has repeatedly called on the White House – an important international backer and arms supplier for democratically-governed Taiwan – to refrain from formal dealings with the island’s leadership.

 

The steps taken against the firms, including Sierra Nevada Corporation and Stick Rudder Enterprises LLC, took effect on Wednesday and will freeze their property within China, according to a foreign ministry statement.

It described the actions as countermeasures and said they also applied to Cubic Corporation, S3 Aerospace, TCOM Ltd Partnership, TextOre, Planate Management Group, ACT1 Federal and Exovera, the ministry said.

 

Engagement with firms in China banned

Organisations and individuals within China are prohibited from engaging in transactions with the firms, the statement said.

A spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry on Wednesday urged the United States “to immediately stop the dangerous trend of arming Taiwan.

“Stop conniving and supporting Taiwan independence, and stop undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,”  ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press briefing.

China previously sanctioned and banned firms, including Lockheed Martin units, for selling arms to Taiwan.

China had said it was strongly opposed to US arms sales to Taiwan and urged Washington to withdraw them immediately.

The defence ministry also previously lodged a complaint to the United States over the matter.

China has ramped up military and political pressure over the past five years to assert its claims, which Taipei strongly rejects.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

