Southeast Asia

Taiwanese Firms Eye SE Asia Boltholes in Case China Invades – FT

April 9, 2024

Contractors on the island are working to establish ‘alternative command systems abroad’ to protect global supply chains


China has complained to the US about another weapons package to Taiwan.
Taiwanese soldiers hold guns during an anti-landing drill in New Taipei City, July 27, 2023. Photo: Reuters

 

An increasing number of Taiwanese firms are looking at establishing secondary headquarters overseas because of fears that China might launch an attack on the disputed island, the Financial Times reported.  

The companies, most of which are in manufacturing, are said to be eyeing sites in Southeast Asia, the report went on, in a bid to set up an alternative command system abroad that they can immediately activate if Beijing launched an invasion.

Taiwanese contract manufacturers play a key role in numerous global supply chains, including electronic devices and their components, personal computers, smartphones, servers and telecom networking gear.

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

