Taiwanese Firms Eye SE Asia Boltholes in Case China Invades – FT

Contractors on the island are working to establish ‘alternative command systems abroad’ to protect global supply chains

An increasing number of Taiwanese firms are looking at establishing secondary headquarters overseas because of fears that China might launch an attack on the disputed island, the Financial Times reported.

The companies, most of which are in manufacturing, are said to be eyeing sites in Southeast Asia, the report went on, in a bid to set up an alternative command system abroad that they can immediately activate if Beijing launched an invasion.

Taiwanese contract manufacturers play a key role in numerous global supply chains, including electronic devices and their components, personal computers, smartphones, servers and telecom networking gear.

Read the full story: The Financial Times

By Sean O’Meara

