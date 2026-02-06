China, US Opt Out of Global Pledge on AI Use in Military Domain

Many countries have refused to back a pledge with principles including human responsibility over AI-powered weapons and encouraging clear chains of command and control

The world’s two biggest superpowers have opted out of signing a global declaration against the use of artificial intelligence in military activities on Thursday, despite increasing concerns around the rapid growth of the technology.

Only 35 countries out of 85 attending the Responsible AI in the Military Domain (REAIM) summit in Spain agreed to sign the pledge on oversight of deployment of the technology in warfare.

Major signatories included South Korea, Canada, Germany, France, Britain, the Netherlands and Ukraine.

Tensions in relations between the United States and its European allies, and uncertainty over how transatlantic ties will look in coming months and years, made some countries hesitant to sign joint agreements, several attendees and delegates said.

The pledge underscores growing concern among some governments that rapid advances in artificial intelligence could outpace rules around its military use, raising the risk of accidents, miscalculation or unintended escalation.

Governments are facing a “prisoner’s dilemma”, caught between putting responsible restrictions in place and not wanting to limit themselves in comparison with adversaries, Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans said.

“Russia and China are moving very fast. That creates urgency to make progress in developing AI. But seeing it going fast also increases the urgency to keep working on its responsible use. The two go hand-in-hand,” he said in comments to Reuters.

Signatories to the pledge agreed to 20 principles on AI, including affirming human responsibility over AI-powered weapons, encouraging clear chains of command and control, and sharing information on national oversight arrangements “where consistent with national security”.

The document also outlined the importance of risk assessments, robust testing and training, plus education for personnel operating military AI capabilities.

At two prior military AI summits in The Hague and Seoul in 2023 and 2024, around 60 nations, excluding China but including the United States, endorsed a modest “blueprint for action” without legal commitment.

While this year’s document was also non-binding, some were still uncomfortable with the idea of endorsing more concrete policies, Yasmin Afina, a researcher at the UN Institute for Disarmament Research, an adviser on the process, said.

Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

