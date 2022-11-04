fbpx

China Rushes to Hire Foreign Microchip Engineers – Nikkei

November 4, 2022

China’s microchip firms are rushing to snap up foreign engineers in China who were laid off after a crackdown by the US


US microchip designer Marvell Technology Group said on Thursday it is cutting some of its research and development staff roles in China.
US curbs has forced the likes of California-based chip developer Marvell to lay off hundreds of foreign workers in China. Photo: Reuters.

 

China’s microchip firms are rushing to snap up foreign engineers in China who were laid off as a result of US curbs, Nikkei Asia reported.

The likes of California-based chip developer Marvell were forced to lay off hundreds of foreign workers in China, said the report, prompting local chipmakers to offer lucrative wages to take them on instead.

Read the full report: Nikkei Asia

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

