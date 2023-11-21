fbpx

Type to search

Forex

China-Saudi Sign $7bn Currency Swap Deal in Fresh Hit to Dollar

November 21, 2023

The People’s Bank of China said the deal “will help strengthen financial cooperation” and “expand the use of local currencies”


China and Saudi have been talks on allowing ETFs to cross-list on each countries' stock exchanges.
China is Saudi Arabia's top trading partner globally with bilateral trade worth $87.3 billion in 2021. File photo: Reuters

 

China and Saudi Arabia have agreed to a local currency swap agreement worth 50 billion yuan ($6.93 billion) or 26 billion Saudi riyals, giving a fresh push to Beijing’s efforts to challenge the dollar’s dominance.

The People’s Bank of China said the deal “will help strengthen financial cooperation… expand the use of local currencies… and promote trade and investment,” between Riyadh and Beijing.

The swap agreement between the central banks of the two countries will be valid for three years and can be extended by mutual agreement, the PBoC said in a statement.

 

Also on AF: China Warns Argentina it Would be ‘Serious Mistake’ to Cut Ties

 

State media outlet the Global Times said the swap would encourage more countries in the Middle East to adopt the use of yuan.

The agreement comes amid strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, and China, the world’s biggest energy consumer, have worked to take relations beyond hydrocarbon ties in recent years, expanding collaboration into areas such as security and technology.

China imported $65 billion worth of Saudi crude in 2022, according to Chinese customs data, accounting for about 83% of the kingdom’s total exports to the Asian giant.

Russia remained China’s top oil supplier in October despite higher prices for Russian crude, with Saudi imports down 2.5% from the previous month as it continued to restrict supply.

During a visit to Saudi Arabia in December last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping had urged Gulf nations to use the yuan for energy deals, adding that Beijing was working to buy oil and gas using the renminbi.

The proposal was significant considering the US greenback has traditionally been the currency of choice for global energy purchases.

It also followed increasing Chinese purchases of Russian oil, gas and other commodities using the yuan, as Moscow rushed to combat the effects of Western sanctions against its invasion of Ukraine.

China has not yet used the yuan for Saudi oil purchases, however, traders have said.

 

Overtaking Euro, internationalising yuan

Beijing is thought to have the world’s largest network of currency swap arrangements in place, with at least 40 countries, but seldom reveals the broader terms of its arrangements.

“China seems to be using swap lines in a very different way to the US,” said Weitseng Chen, associate professor at the National University of Singapore. “(China) uses it as a credit line, so it’s on a constant basis, instead of a one-time, one-off thing during a financial crisis.”

In October, Argentina activated a currency swap line with China for the second time in three years to the tune of $6.5 billion.

The deal was aimed at helping the country increase its depleted foreign currency reserves in the midst of a major economic crisis, with annual inflation above 130% and central bank dollar reserves hitting negative levels.

But increasing the cross-border use of the yuan has been part of the authoritarian Chinese government’s strategy to reduce its reliance on the dollar and protect itself from the threat of Western sanctions.

The push has gained pace since extensive sanctions against Moscow came into force, and effectively froze out Russia from global payment systems.

That move has garnered significant results for China’s yuan. In March this year, the yuan overtook the dollar for the first time to become the most widely-used currency for cross-border transactions in China.

And earlier this month, it emerged that the yuan has overtaken the euro to become the second biggest currency in global trade finance, although it is still a long way from surpassing the US dollar.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

 

China, Saudi Seen in Talks for ETF Cross-Listings to Boost Ties

 

Global Economy Showing Signs of De-Dollarisation, Says JPMorgan

 

BRICS Looking to Counter Sanctions With Alternative Currencies

 

China Settles First LNG Trade in Yuan in Latest Hit to Dollar

 

China’s Yuan is Now the Most Traded Currency in Russia

 

China’s Moves to Boost Use of The Yuan Starting to Pay Off

 

Saudi Arabia, China in Yuan-Based Oil Sales Talks – WSJ

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

China's Xi Scores Standing Ovations, Sanctions Relief on US Trip
China's Xi Scores Standing Ovations, Sanctions Relief on US Trip
Shock Reversal on Cloud Unit Wipes $20bn Off Alibaba Shares
Shock Reversal on Cloud Unit Wipes $20bn Off Alibaba Shares
Regulatory Filing Reveals First Images of Xiaomi’s Debut EV
Regulatory Filing Reveals First Images of Xiaomi’s Debut EV
Tencent to Turn to Chinese Chips as US Bans Risk Cloud Service
Tencent to Turn to Chinese Chips as US Bans Risk Cloud Service
logo

Forex

Japan to Drop Quarterly Reports for Listed Businesses – Nikkei
Japan to Drop Quarterly Reports for Listed Businesses – Nikkei
Jim Pollard 20 Nov 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com