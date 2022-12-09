fbpx

Xi Visit: Saudi Arabia Inks Deal With Huawei Despite US Fears

December 9, 2022

The memorandum was part of a “comprehensive strategic partnership agreement” King Salman signed with the Chinese President


Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Chinese President Xi Jinping sign documents during a meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 8, 2022
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Chinese President Xi Jinping sign documents during a meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 8, 2022. Photo: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters

 

Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding with tech giant Huawei on Thursday, during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the country.

The deal was part of a “comprehensive strategic partnership agreement” King Salman signed with Xi, who received a lavish welcome in a country forging new global partnerships beyond the West.

The memorandum with Huawei on cloud computing and building high-tech complexes in Saudi cities, was agreed despite US unease with Gulf allies over a possible security risk in using the Chinese firm’s technology. Huawei has participated in building 5G networks in most Gulf states despite the US concerns.

 

Also on AF: China Buys Russian Oil at Deepest Discount in Months

 

Beijing said Xi’s visit marked its biggest diplomatic initiative in the Arab world. In an op-ed published in Saudi media, Xi said he was on a “pioneering trip” to open “a new era” of energy and tech relations with the region.

Xi is due to meet other Gulf oil producers and attend a wider gathering of Arab leaders on Friday. He said China would work to make those summits “milestone events in the history of China-Arab relations.”

Beijing sees Riyadh as “an important force in the multipolar world,” he added.

China, the world’s biggest energy consumer, is a major trade partner of Gulf states and bilateral ties have expanded as the region pushes economic diversification. The Saudi energy minister on Wednesday said Riyadh would remain a “trusted and reliable” energy partner for Beijing.

The US, meanwhile, has raised concerns about Chinese involvement in sensitive Gulf infrastructure.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Read more:

Huawei Comeback Drive Fuelled by Hit EV and Patriotic Fervour

China’s Huawei Aims to Lead a 5G Boom in Africa – SCMP

Huawei Warns of Long Global Recession, Targets ‘Survival’

Plunging Trade Risks China’s Status as the ‘World’s Factory’

 

US Eases Planned Curbs Against China Chips Over Cost Fears
