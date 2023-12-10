China, Saudi Trade Chiefs Eye Tech, Energy, Project Tie-Ups

Beijing’s ties with Jeddah have deepened with the Saudis saying in June that they would look to collaborate, not compete, with China

China’s trade chiefs met Saudi Arabian counterparts in Beijing on Sunday with the two nations pledging to cooperate more in technology, energy, infrastructure and resources.

China said it is also willing to work with Saudi Arabia to jointly promote Beijing’s Belt and Road infrastructure investment programme and Jeddah’s ‘Vision 2030’ initiative, the ministry quoted Commerce Minister Wang Wentao as saying after the meeting with Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih.

The Vision 2030 plan aims to diversify the economy of the world’s biggest oil producer away from hydrocarbon income and includes big infrastructure projects and an expanded focus on the private sector.

Al-Falih also met China’s Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong.

The ministry quoted Jin as saying that China was open to working with Saudi Arabia on new energy vehicles, aircraft, photovoltaics and artificial intelligence, as well as cooperating to safeguard global industrial supply chains.

China’s ties with Saudi Arabia have deepened recently, with the Saudi energy minister declaring in June that his country would seek to collaborate, not compete, with China.

The relationship, anchored in hydrocarbon ties, has expanded, with the two countries signing a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement and a series of investment agreements in December 2022.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

