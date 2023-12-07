China President Xi to Visit Vietnam For Security, Tie-Ups Talks

China and the US have been competing for influence in Vietnam, which agreed a large-scale strategic partnership with Washington in September

China’s President Xi Jinping will visit Vietnam on Tuesday on a two-day trip, as the two countries continue to strengthen relations.

Xi will meet with top state officials and talks will focus on political security, multilateral and maritime issues, and further strategic cooperation, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press briefing.

Several Chinese leaders have visited Vietnam leading up to the visit as the two countries seek to fortify ties.

China is Vietnam’s largest trading partner and a vital source of imports for its manufacturing sector.

In October, Xi told Vietnam’s second-highest ranking official that both countries must not forget the “original intention” of their traditional friendship.

China and the United States have been jostling for influence among Southeast Asian nations including Vietnam, which elevated its ties with Washington to a comprehensive strategic partnership, putting its one-time enemy on par with Beijing and Moscow.

“Since the beginning of this year, [China and Vietnam] have had frequent high-level interactions, close exchanges in various sectors, and continued deepening of cooperation in various fields,” Wang said.

Deepening cooperation will help to maintenance peace, stability and prosperity in the region, Wang added.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

