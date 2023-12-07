fbpx

China President Xi to Visit Vietnam For Security, Tie-Ups Talks

December 7, 2023

China and the US have been competing for influence in Vietnam, which agreed a large-scale strategic partnership with Washington in September


China may host a third Belt and Road Forum in 2023 after Covid-19 put the event on hold since 2019, Xi Jinping said on Friday
Xi will discuss security and maritime issues, and further strategic cooperation, with his Vietnamese counterparts.

 

China’s President Xi Jinping will visit Vietnam on Tuesday on a two-day trip, as the two countries continue to strengthen relations.

Xi will meet with top state officials and talks will focus on political security, multilateral and maritime issues, and further strategic cooperation, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press briefing.

Several Chinese leaders have visited Vietnam leading up to the visit as the two countries seek to fortify ties.

China is Vietnam’s largest trading partner and a vital source of imports for its manufacturing sector.

 

Also on AF: Second Shadow Bank Rocked by China’s Property Crisis

 

In October, Xi told Vietnam’s second-highest ranking official that both countries must not forget the “original intention” of their traditional friendship.

China and the United States have been jostling for influence among Southeast Asian nations including Vietnam, which elevated its ties with Washington to a comprehensive strategic partnership, putting its one-time enemy on par with Beijing and Moscow.

“Since the beginning of this year, [China and Vietnam] have had frequent high-level interactions, close exchanges in various sectors, and continued deepening of cooperation in various fields,” Wang said.

Deepening cooperation will help to maintenance peace, stability and prosperity in the region, Wang added.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Rare Earths Seen As a Factor in China-Vietnam Rail Link Talks

Intel Cancels Vietnam Chip Operations Expansion Plan

Dutch Eye Vietnam Chip ‘Ecosystem’ Amid China Tensions

Vietnam in Talks on First Chip Plant, Despite Warning on Costs

Vietnam Sees Foreign Investment Double in Factory Build Boom

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

