China Urges Support for People in Need as Economy Slows

Chinese officials are pushing for local governments to provide more financial relief ahead over holidays next month, because of the country’s economic slowdown.
People in need should be given one-time allowances, they said, because people are in need and the country’s economic difficulties are seen extending into 2025.
China’s economy has struggled to gather steam this year, mainly due to a protracted property crisis and weak domestic demand. Securing employment, particularly for fresh college graduates, is also a policy priority, authorities say.
Ahead of New Year’s Day and the Lunar New Year in late January, local governments with financial capacity are encouraged to distribute relief funds or step up one-time allowances to those in need, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said in a statement published on Saturday.
The ministry issued a similar call in late September ahead of a major holiday for one-off assistance to the extremely poor, orphans and those in difficulty.
According to the ministry’s weekend statement, assistance to certain groups, such as unemployed people who have not been paid unemployment insurance and those without a source of income, must be strengthened.
Jobless college graduates, the ill and families facing financial difficulties should also receive help, it added.
According to official data, China’s unemployment insurance system paid out 160.07 billion yuan ($21.93 billion) from January to November, up 25.5% year on year.
