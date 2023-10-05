China Will Use Fake News to Sway Taiwan Vote: Security Chief

Taiwan’s National Security Bureau Director-General warned Beijing will employ a range of tactics to frighten the island’s voters ahead of its January elections

China will use fake news and military pressure in an attempt to sway Taiwanese voters ahead of the island’s elections in January.

That’s the claim of a senior Taiwanese security official who said on Wednesday Beijing had “very diverse” ways of interfering, including manipulating opinion polls.

“The way the Chinese Communists interfere in elections is very diversified,” Taiwan National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen told lawmakers during a parliamentary committee session.

China can use military pressure, economic coercion or fake news to create a false choice between “war or peace” in the election, seeking to frighten voters, Tsai said.

“We are paying special attention to the Chinese Communists cooperating with opinion poll and public relations companies for the possibility of manipulating polls and issuing them to interfere in the elections,” he added, without naming any companies.

Taiwan Vice President William Lai of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, which champions the island’s separate identity from China, is the favourite to be the next president, according to polls.

China considers Lai and his party to be separatists and has repeatedly rejected their offers of talks. Lai says that he does not seek to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, but that only Taiwan’s people can decide their future.

China has increased military activities around Taiwan since the last election in 2020, and regularly sends warships and fighters into the seas and skies near the island.

Tsai said China’s most recent drills close to Taiwan, which started last month and have been described by Taiwan’s defence minister as “abnormal”, were virtually the same as those in previous years in terms of their focus, such as landing exercises.

But more aircraft and ships were involved this time and there were more practice firings by the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF), which oversees China’s conventional and nuclear missiles, he added.

That might be related to Chinese President Xi Jinping seeking to exert his control over the PLARF, Tsai said, a branch of China’s military that has come under focus after its two most senior leaders were suddenly replaced at the end of July with outside commanders.

China’s defence ministry also did not respond to requests for comment.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

