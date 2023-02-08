fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

China-US Trade at New High Amid ‘Decoupling’ Fears – Politico

February 8, 2023

The United States imported $538.8 billion worth of goods from China last year and sent exports worth $153.8 billion to the country


Workers stand near a crane unloading sacks of imported soybeans from Russia at Heihe port in Heilongjiang province, China
The data indicates indicating the world’s two largest economies are more interconnected than ever. Photo: Reuters

 

Trade between China and the United States reached a record high in 2022, Politico reported, indicating the world’s two largest economies are more interconnected than ever, despite rising concerns of their impending ‘decoupling’.

The United States imported $538.8 billion worth of goods from China last year, the report said, citing data from the US Commerce Department. It also sent exports worth $153.8 billion to China, Politico said.

Read the full report: Politico

 

Vishakha Saxena

