China’s Biggest Developer Misses Bond Payments, Shares Slump

August 8, 2023

Shares of Country Garden, which had liabilities of $194 billion as of end-2022, fell 14% on Tuesday. The firm said its usable cash had declined due to a deterioration in sales and refinancing


Shares of China's top private developer plunged on Tuesday, which failed to make bond repayments on Sunday totaling $22.5 million.
Country Garden has 30-day grace periods in which to pay bond coupons, reportedly worth a total of $22.5 million. File photo of company logo from 2018 by Reuters.

 

China’s biggest private developer confirmed on Tuesday that it failed to pay two dollar bond payments due last Sunday, August 6.

Country Garden has 30-day grace periods in which to pay the bond coupons, reportedly worth a total of $22.5 million.

The bonds in question are notes due on February 2026 and August 2030, investors said, citing prospectuses.

China’s giant property sector has seen a string of debt defaults by cash-squeezed developers since late 2021, with China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted property developer, at the centre of the crisis.

 

Country Garden, which had total liabilities of 1.4 trillion yuan ($194 billion) as of end-2022, said in a statement its usable cash had declined due to a deterioration in the sales and refinancing environment, and the impact from various fund regulations.

Stocks and bonds of the Guangdong province-based company, ranked third by national sales this year, have faced selloff pressure in the past few weeks as liquidity concerns resurfaced.

One of the firm’s onshore bonds was temporarily suspended from trading in Shenzhen after plunging 28.6% in the morning.

Its January 2024 dollar bonds were traded at 18.331 cents on the dollar, according to Duration Finance, down from 25 cents on Monday.

The company’s shares shed 14.4% by the close of trading in Hong Kong today.

Last week, Country Garden aborted a $300-million share placement at the last minute saying it had not reached a ‘final agreement’ for the deal to go ahead.

The home builder also warned last week that it would post an unaudited net loss for six months ending June 30, compared with a net profit of 1,910 million yuan ($267 million) a year earlier.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

