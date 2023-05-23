fbpx

China’s ChatGPT Rival Ernie Bot Dodges Covid, Xi Queries – NYP

May 23, 2023

A CNBC reporter asked Baidu’s Ernie Bot how long Xi Jinping will be in power and where Covid-19 originated


Baidu completed testing in March of its own ChatGPT style "Ernie Bot." Photo: Reuters
China’s ChatGPT rival sidestepped questions about President Xi Jinping and Covid when tested by reporters, instead spewing out misinformation or just refusing to answer, a report by the New York Post said.

Baidu’s Ernie Bot, which was released in March and is Beijing’s answer to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, failed to mention China when asked about the origin of Covid-19, and refused to respond to questions by CNBC reporter Eunice Yoon about how long Xi will rule, the report went on. 

Read the full story: The New York Post

 

Also on AF:

Baidu Sues Apple, App Developers Over Ernie Bot Imposters

China Makes First Arrest Over Fake News Generated by ChatGPT

‘Let’s Change the Subject’: Baidu’s Ernie Ducks Queries on Xi

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

