China’s ChatGPT Rival Ernie Bot Dodges Covid, Xi Queries – NYP

A CNBC reporter asked Baidu’s Ernie Bot how long Xi Jinping will be in power and where Covid-19 originated

China’s ChatGPT rival sidestepped questions about President Xi Jinping and Covid when tested by reporters, instead spewing out misinformation or just refusing to answer, a report by the New York Post said.

Baidu’s Ernie Bot, which was released in March and is Beijing’s answer to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, failed to mention China when asked about the origin of Covid-19, and refused to respond to questions by CNBC reporter Eunice Yoon about how long Xi will rule, the report went on.

