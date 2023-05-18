fbpx

Type to search

Semiconductors

China’s Hua Hong Edges Closer to Mega IPO As Chip War Heats Up

May 18, 2023

A $2.6 billion share sale, if approved by China’s securities watchdog, would follow a capital raising rush by Chinese chipmakers in the face of US sanctions


Visitors look at a display of a semiconductor device at Semicon China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai, China
Beijing has been guiding capital into its crucial chip sector to counter US sanctions. Photo: Reuters

 

Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd, China’s second-largest chipmaker, has received approval from the Shanghai Stock Exchange for a planned $2.6 billion public share sale as Beijing rushes to counter US chip sanctions.

The listing, which still requires a green light from China’s securities watchdog, would be the mainland’s biggest this year.

Hua Hong’s Hong Kong-listed shares shot up 10.7% on Thursday after it announced late on Wednesday its application had been approved by the bourse’s listing committee.

 

Also on AF: US Chip Sanctions Have Hardly Impacted China’s AI Capability

 

The Shanghai-based chipmaker saw its revenue jump 52% in 2022 to a record $2.5 billion. It applied for a dual listing on Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR Market in November.

The fundraising would “fuel a new round of capacity expansion” by Hua Hong, Guosen Securities said in a report.

The chipmaker has said it will increase capacity at its 12-inch production line in China’s Wuxi city this year and will start to build new lines.

 

Chipmakers in fundraising rush

Hua Hong’s share listing would dwarf the $1.67 billion initial public offering (IPO) by another chipmaker, Nexchip Semiconductor Corp, this year.

The listings come amid a capital raising rush by Chinese chipmakers as Beijing seeks self-sufficiency in an escalating technology war with Washington.

Sweeping semiconductor-related export restrictions imposed by the United States have made it harder for Chinese chipmakers like Hua Hong and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) to catch up with overseas rivals such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

With an aim to counter those sanctions, Beijing has been guiding capital into a sector crucial in its competition with the US.

More than a dozen Chinese chipmakers, including Lontium Semiconductor Corp and Skyverse Technology, have sold shares publicly on the mainland this year.

Chinese investors have also ploughed money into chipmaking stocks.

An index tracking the domestic sector has jumped 17% since January 1, far outperforming the benchmark CSI300 Index, which gained less than 3%.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Money Alone Can’t Rescue China’s Chip Sector, Experts Say

Access to China ‘Essential’ as it Develops Chips: ASML CEO

Dutch Set to Curb Exports of Key Chipmaking Machines to China

China Gambles on Graphene to Win the Global Microchip War

China Chipmaker Hua Hong to Build $6.7bn Wafer Fab – Yicai

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Ex-Apple Engineer Who Stole Tech For China Now At Baidu – CNBC
Ex-Apple Engineer Who Stole Tech For China Now At Baidu – CNBC
Ex-Apple Engineer Charged For Stealing Tech, Fleeing to China
Ex-Apple Engineer Charged For Stealing Tech, Fleeing to China
Buffett Sells Entire TSMC Stake Over Taiwan Invasion Concerns
Buffett Sells Entire TSMC Stake Over Taiwan Invasion Concerns
Eyeing Top Dollar, China Consulting Firms Tested Beijing's Limits
Eyeing Top Dollar, China Consulting Firms Tested Beijing's Limits
logo

Semiconductors

China Reports Weak April Data, Record Youth Unemployment
China Reports Weak April Data, Record Youth Unemployment
Jim Pollard 16 May 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com