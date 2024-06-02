fbpx

Type to search

AI

China’s Plan to Rival OpenAI Gets Saudi Backing – FT

June 2, 2024

The investment is part of Saudi efforts to prevent “Silicon Valley dominating this industry,” FT reported, citing a source close to the Aramco-linked fund


China artificial intelligence
Chinese companies have been rushing to develop AI products ever since OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT took the world by storm in 2022. Image: Freepix; edited by Aarushi Agrawal

 

Chinese efforts to develop a homegrown competitor to ChatGPT-creator OpenAI have won the backing from a state-linked Saudi Arabian fund, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The fund, Prosperity7, which is part of state-owned Saudi oil giant Aramco’s venture capital arm, participated in an investment round for Chinese startup Zhipu AI, FT said. The report also described Zhipu as China’s “most prominent” generative AI start-up.

The funding round, in which Prosperity7 was a minority investor, valued Zhipu at $3 billion, the FT report said. The Chinese firm raised $400 million in the round, it added.

Investment into Zhipu AI was part of Saudi efforts to prevent “Silicon Valley dominating this industry,” FT reported, citing a source close to the Aramco-linked fund.

Read the full report: The Financial Times

 

  • Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

China Can Narrow AI Gap on US by 2026, Cyber Chief Claims: GT

China Ups Approvals for Public AI Models in Race to Rival US

US Asks China to Declare AI Will Never Control Its Nuclear Arms

China Aims for Self Sufficiency in Emerging Tech, AI, Big Data

China Wants To ‘Integrate’ ChatGPT-Like Tech in its Economy

Baidu Says AI Chatbot ‘Ernie’ Has Had 200m Users

China Ramps Up AI Push, Eyes $1.4tn Industry By 2030 – Xinhua

China Chat Bot Trained to Think Like Xi Jinping – FT

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

You Might also Like

China Reaches Moon's Far Side to Retrieve Historic Soil Samples
China Reaches Moon's Far Side to Retrieve Historic Soil Samples
TikTok Denies Plan to Separate Core Algorithm For US, China
TikTok Denies Plan to Separate Core Algorithm For US, China
After Chips, China to Pour Millions Into Solid-State Batteries
After Chips, China to Pour Millions Into Solid-State Batteries
BYD Promises Driving Range of Over 2000km With New Hybrid Tech
BYD Promises Driving Range of Over 2000km With New Hybrid Tech
logo

AI

Taiwan Says China Suppliers Trying to Poach Our Tech Staff
Taiwan Says China Suppliers Trying to Poach Our Tech Staff
Jim Pollard 31 May 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com