China’s Population Declines For a Third Year in a Row

China’s birth rates have been falling for decades as a result of the one-child policy implemented from 1980 to 2015, as well as rapid urbanisation; rising costs make it expensive to raise children

China’s population has continue to decline, with the number of deaths remaining higher than the slight increase in births.

And experts say this trend – and negative impacts on the economy – will speed up in the years ahead.

The total number of people in China dropped by 1.39 million to 1.408 billion in 2024, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. That compares to 1.409 billion in 2023.

Friday’s data reinforces concerns that the world’s second largest economy will struggle as the number of workers and consumers declines.

Rising costs from elderly care and retirement benefits are also likely to create additional strains for already indebted local governments.

China’s total number of births was 9.54 million versus 9.02 million in 2023, the statistics bureau said. The birth rate rose to 6.77 births per 1,000 people in 2024 versus 6.39 per 1,000 people in 2023.

The number of deaths was 10.93 million in 2024 from 11.1 million in 2023.

China’s birth rates have been falling for decades as a result of the one-child policy China implemented from 1980 to 2015 as well as rapid urbanisation.

High costs of raising children

As in neighbouring Japan and South Korea, large numbers of Chinese people have moved from rural farms to cities, where having children is more expensive.

The high cost of childcare and education as well as job uncertainty and a slowing economy have also discouraged many young Chinese from getting married and starting a family.

Gender discrimination and traditional expectations for women to take care of the home exacerbate the issue, demographers say.

“Much of China’s population decline is rooted in entrenched structural reasons: Without fundamental structural transformations – from enhancing the social safety net to eliminating gender discrimination – the trend of population decline cannot be reversed,” Yun Zhou, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Michigan, said.

A 12.4% rise in marriages in 2023 – many delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic – accounted for the rebound in births in 2024, demographers said, but the number is expected to fall again in 2025.

Beijing urging couples to have children

Marriages are a leading indicator for birth rates in China, where many single women cannot access child-raising benefits.

Authorities unveiled a series of measures in 2024 to boost China’s birth rate.

In December they urged colleges and universities to integrate marriage and “love education” into their curriculums to emphasise positive views on marriage, love, fertility and family.

In November, the state council, or cabinet rallied local governments to direct resources towards fixing China’s population crisis and spread respect for childbearing and marriages “at the right age”.

The number of Chinese women of reproductive age, defined by the United Nations as 15-to-49, is set to drop by more than two-thirds to under 100 million by the end of the century.

The retirement-age population, meanwhile, those aged 60 and over, is expected to increase to more than 400 million by 2035 from around 280 million people currently.

The state-run Chinese Academy of Sciences has said the pension system will run out of funds by 2035.

About 22% of China’s population, or 310.31 million people, were aged 60 or over in 2024, against 296.97 million in 2023, the data showed.

Urbanisation also gathered pace with the number of people living in cities up by 10.83 million to 943.3 million. The rural population, meanwhile, declined to 464.78 million.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

ALSO SEE:

Covid Deaths Likely Caused China’s Population to Fall Again

Shanghai Population Fall Blamed on Migrant Workers’ Exits

China’s First Population Decline in 60 Years Sparks Concern

Japan Population Sees Biggest Drop in Nine Years – SCMP