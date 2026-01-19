fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

Canada’s Green Light For Chinese EVs Could Give Tesla a Lift

January 19, 2026

Canada will allow up to 49,000 vehicles to be imported annually from China with a tariff of 6.1%. PM Mark Carney said the quota could rise to 70,000 vehicles within 5 years


A truck loaded with new Tesla cars is seen at its factory in Shanghai, in this Reuters image from May 2021.

 

Canada’s move to ditch 100% tariffs on Chinese-made EVs could open the door for Tesla to be a beneficiary of Ottawa’s new trade deal with Beijing.

Experts say Tesla may be one of the first carmakers to benefit from the deal, thanks to its early efforts to ship cars from its factory in Shanghai and the fact it has an established sales network in Canada.

Under the deal announced last Friday, Canada will allow up to 49,000 vehicles to be imported annually from China with a tariff of 6.1% on most-favoured nation terms. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the quota could rise to reach 70,000 vehicles within five years.

 

ALSO SEE: Japanese PM Takaichi to Call Feb 8 Poll on Spending, Defence

 

However, under one clause in the agreement, half of the quota will be reserved for vehicles under 35,000 Canadian dollars (US$25,189). Tesla model prices are all above that amount.

While many Chinese automakers will be keen to seize the opportunity as they expand exports, Tesla has an advantage because in 2023 it equipped its Shanghai plant – its biggest and most cost-efficient factory globally – to build and export a Canada-specific version of its Model Y.

And in the same year, the US automaker started shipping the car from Shanghai to Canada, boosting Canadian imports of automobiles from China to its largest port, Vancouver, by 460% year over year to 44,356 in 2023.

But, it was forced to stop in 2024 and switched to shipping from its US and Berlin factories after Ottawa imposed 100% tariffs, citing a wish to counter what they called China’s intentional state-directed policy of overcapacity.

Now, it ships Model Ys produced in Berlin to Canada, but more variants, such as the cheaper Model 3s, are mostly built in China.

“This new agreement could allow resumption of those exports rather quickly,” said Sam Fiorani, vice president of research firm AutoForecast Solutions.

 

39 stores in Canada

Tesla has an existing network of 39 stores in Canada, whereas Chinese rivals such as BYD and Nio do not yet have a sales presence there, and it can also likely move faster with marketing plans, as it only has four core models, far fewer than its Chinese competitors.

“Tesla indeed has an advantage with its offering of a few models, versions and simple production lines so that it can be flexible to sell cars produced in any country in any markets to achieve the best cost efficiency,” Yale Zhang, managing director at Shanghai-based consultancy AutoForesight, said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

Other brands that exported cars made in China to Canada before the tariffs included Volvo and Polestar, which are both owned by China’s automaking group Geely.

Volvo and Polestar also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

 

BYD bus plant in Ontario

However, the clause on price will likely give Chinese brands some breathing room.

“The beneficiaries are likely to be Chinese automakers and the Canadian customers looking for an entry-level vehicle,” Fiorani said.

John Zeng, head of market forecast for China at London-based consultancy GlobalData, said that the quota also would likely offer Chinese carmakers an opportunity to test the waters in Canada, where there’s a large population of Chinese Canadians.

Canada wants to look at joint ventures and investments with Chinese companies within the next three years to build a Canadian electric vehicle with Chinese knowledge, the public broadcaster CBC reported, citing a senior Canadian official.

China’s top EV maker BYD currently has an electric bus assembly plant in Ontario, Canada.

Trump administration officials have criticized Canada’s decision. The former Biden administration quadrupled tariffs on Chinese EVs to 100% in 2024 too, all but blocking such exports to the United States.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

China Posts Record $1.2 Trillion Trade Surplus Despite US Tariffs

China to Spend $574 Billion on Power Grids Amid Renewables Push

EU Wants Pledges on Minimum Prices if China EVs Avoid Tariffs

The Cost of Making EVs is 50% Cheaper in China, VW Says – FT

China’s EV Subsidy Era May End As Exports Boom, Priorities Shift

Chinese EV Firms Invest More Abroad Than At Home For First Time

Beijing Says it Will Rein in EV Sector’s ‘Irrational’ Competition

Local Officials in China Backed Export of ‘Zero-Mileage Used Cars’

China’s Intense EV Price War Taking a Toll on Car Dealers

BYD’s Big Gains Give Chinese EV Rivals a Giant Headache

Is China Finally Set to Rein in its Huge Industrial Overcapacity?

 

Tags:

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

China's EV Subsidy Era May End As Exports Boom, Priorities Shift
China's EV Subsidy Era May End As Exports Boom, Priorities Shift
BYD to Take ‘Full Responsibility’ For Smart Parking Accidents
BYD to Take ‘Full Responsibility’ For Smart Parking Accidents
Tesla’s China-Made EV Sales Slump For Eighth Consecutive Month
Tesla’s China-Made EV Sales Slump For Eighth Consecutive Month
China Claims Win in First Ever Race Between Humans And Robots
China Claims Win in First Ever Race Between Humans And Robots
logo

Electric Vehicles

China Posts Record $1.2 Trillion Trade Surplus Despite US Tariffs
China Posts Record $1.2 Trillion Trade Surplus Despite US Tariffs
Jim Pollard 14 Jan 2026
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com