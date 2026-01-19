fbpx

Type to search

North Asia

Japanese PM Takaichi to Call Feb 8 Poll on Spending, Defence

January 19, 2026

Takaichi plans to dissolve parliament on Friday ahead of the snap vote on February 8 for all 465 seats in the lower house of parliament


Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi plans to call a snap election on Friday (Oct 6, 2025 image by Kyodo via Reuters).

 

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Monday that she will call a national election this week to seek voter backing for increased spending, tax cuts and a new security strategy.

Takaichi plans to dissolve parliament on Friday ahead of the snap vote on February 8 for all 465 seats in the lower house of parliament. The poll will be her first electoral test since becoming the country’s first female premier three months ago.

“I am staking my own political future as prime minister on this election,” Takaichi told a press conference on Monday. “I want the public to judge directly whether they will entrust me with the management of the nation.”

 

ALSO SEE: Markets Rocked by Trump Tariff Threats to EU Over Greenland

 

She promised a two-year halt to a consumption tax of 8% on food, adding that her spending plans would create jobs, boost household spending and increase other tax revenues.

The prospect of such a tax cut, which the government estimates would reduce its revenue by 5 trillion yen ($32 billion) a year, sent the yield on Japan’s 10-year government bonds to a 27-year high earlier on Monday.

Calling an early election allows Takaichi to capitalise on strong public support to tighten her grip on the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and shore up her coalition’s fragile majority.

The election will test voter appetite for higher spending at a time when the rising cost of living is the public’s top concern.

Prices were the main worry of 45% of the respondents in a poll released by public broadcaster NHK last week, followed by diplomacy and national security at 16%.

 

Spending boost for defence

Takaichi’s administration plans a new national security strategy this year after deciding to hasten a military build-up that will lift defence spending to 2% of GDP, a sharp break from decades in which Japan capped such outlays at around 1%.

Takaichi has not set a new spending target beyond that level, but rising tension with China over Taiwan and disputed islands in the East China Sea, coupled with US pressure for allies to spend more, are likely to push defence outlays higher.

“China has conducted military exercises around Taiwan, and economic coercion is increasingly being used through control of key supply-chain materials,” she said. “The international security environment is becoming more severe.”

Last week, China banned exports of items destined for Japan’s military that have civilian and military uses, including some critical minerals.

The LDP and Ishin go into the February 8 election, which coincides with a planned national election in Thailand, with a combined 233 seats. Takaichi said her target was for the coalition to retain its majority in the lower chamber.

Her main challenger will be the Centrist Reform Alliance, a new political party combining the largest opposition group, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, which ended its 26-year coalition with the LDP after Takaichi, a right-wing lawmaker, took over at the LDP.

Together, the parties hold 172 seats.

That new political group could propose to permanently abolish the 8% sales tax on food, a party official said earlier in the day.

“Now may be the best chance she has at taking advantage of this extraordinary popularity,” said Jeffrey Hall, a lecturer in Japanese studies at Kanda University of International Studies.

But with opposition parties joining forces to oppose her, victory might not be straightforward, he added.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Bets on Snap Election Push Japanese Stocks to Record High

Japan Says China’s Dual-Use Export Ban is ‘Unacceptable’

Japan Set to Test Mining of ‘Rare Earth Mud’ From Deep Seabed

Vast Amount of Rare Metals Found Off Remote Japanese Isle

China Says It’ll Approve Rare Earth Licences For ‘Civilian Use’

China Ramps up Trade Pressure on Japan Over Taiwan Remark

Japan Signs Rare Earths, Nuclear Power Deal With Trump

China Curbs Rare Earth Exports to Defence Firms, Chipmakers

China’s Spat With Japan Derails Bid to Join CPTPP Trade Bloc

China Ramps up Trade Pressure on Japan Over Taiwan Remark

China Holds ‘Heavy’ Cards in High Stakes Rare Earth Power Play

Japan’s Economy Contracts as Car Exports Sink in 3rd Quarter

 

Tags:

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Bets on Snap Election Push Japanese Stocks to Record High
Bets on Snap Election Push Japanese Stocks to Record High
Korea, China Shares Post Highest Gains in Years Amid AI Frenzy
Korea, China Shares Post Highest Gains in Years Amid AI Frenzy
Japan Signs Rare Earths, Nuclear Power Deal With Trump
Japan Signs Rare Earths, Nuclear Power Deal With Trump
US Lowers Japan Auto Tariffs But Some Carmakers Will Still Hurt
US Lowers Japan Auto Tariffs But Some Carmakers Will Still Hurt
logo

North Asia

Trump’s ‘Tariff on States Trading With Iran’ Could Kill China Truce
Trump’s ‘Tariff on States Trading With Iran’ Could Kill China Truce
Jim Pollard 13 Jan 2026
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com