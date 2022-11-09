fbpx

Chinese iPhone Plant to Retain Strict Covid Curbs as Lockdown Eased

November 9, 2022

Output at the world’s largest iPhone factory was hit hard by recent disruptions, so assembly supplier Foxconn said it will retain the ‘closed loop’ system to bolster production at the giant facility


Foxconn said on Wednesday it will continue Apple with its 'closed loop' work set-up to avoid Covid infections.
Apple's primary iPhone 14 production facility in Zhengzhou has had problems with Covid restrictions and output has been notably affected, the tech giant said this week. Photo: Reuters.

 

Bosses of an iPhone plant in China that has become to a symbol of worker discontent with harsh Covid curbs say they will continue to isolate its operations and staff.

The Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn said on Wednesday its massive Zhengzhou plant in central China will maintain so-called closed-loop operations.

That new comes despite the fact that a seven-day lockdown for the rest of the industrial park in which it is located has been lifted.

It did not say how long it expects the closed-loop system – under which staff live and work on-site isolated from the wider world, that was imposed at the plant in mid-October – to remain in place.

The Zhengzhou plant is the world’s largest iPhone factory with some 200,000 workers. In recent weeks, many fled – with their escapes were captured on social media – because of frustration over how Covid cases were handled.

They were also unhappy about the treatment of employees, including what they said were insufficient provision of food.

The Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone – the industrial park housing the Foxconn plant and which has more than 600,000 residents in total – said it had lifted a district-wide lockdown as planned.

But it added that certain restrictions would remain especially in medium- to high-risk areas – defined in China as places where cases have recently been found or infected people have recently visited.

Its statement described an area that would be designated a “control area”, whose residents would not be allowed to move around unless necessary. Checks showed that the area was the site of the Foxconn factory.

The curbs and discontent have hit production, prompting Apple to say on Monday that it expects lower shipments of premium iPhone 14 models.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

