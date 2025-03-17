Chinese Mine Blamed For Zambian River Pollution Crisis – AP

Giant mine spill allowed about 50 million litres of acid-tainted waste to flow into Zambia’s most important river, local engineers say; negligence in regard to environmental protection has created growing ill-feeling in the country

Officials and environmental groups in Zambia fear that an acid spell at a Chinese-owned mine which poisoned a major river could affect millions of people, because signs of pollution have reportedly been found at least 100km downstream, according to a report by Associated Press and local media.

Local engineers have said the spill last month, which led to the government shutting down the mine, occurred after a tailings dam for acidic waste in the north of the country collapsed.

That reportedly allowed about 50 million litres of acid-tainted waste and heavy metals to flow into Zambia’s most important river, the Kafue, which runs for 1,500km through the heart of the country and previously supplied drinking water to about a quarter of its 20 million people.

Dead fish and wildlife have been found on the banks of the Kafue 100km from the Sino-Metals Leach Zambia mine, while crops on riverbank land have allegedly been destroyed, the report said, which quoted a local landowner as saying the Kafue is now like “a totally dead river.”

“Chinese-owned copper mines have been accused of ignoring safety, labour and other regulations in Zambia as they strive to control its supply of the critical mineral, leading to some discontent with their presence,” the report said, adding that a smaller acid waste leak from another Chinese-owned mine in Zambia was discovered days after the Sino-Metals crisis.

Police said a mine worker died in the second mine after falling into acid and they alleged that the mine continued to operate after being instructed to stop. That led to two mine managers being arrested.

NOTE: Additional text was added to this report (on the second mine drama) on March 17, 2025.

