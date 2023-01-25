fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

Fix Your Own Debt Issues, Says China on Yellen Africa Remarks

January 25, 2023

Zambia defaulted on its debt in 2020 and has made little progress in restructuring it with Chinese and private creditors to date


US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends the G20 Finance and Health Ministers meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Yellen and International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva arrived separately in Zambia on Sunday to highlight the need for debt reform in Africa.

 

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s remarks this week calling China a “barrier” to debt reform in Africa received a pointed response from Chinese officials in Zambia — get your own house in order.

“The biggest contribution that the US can make to the debt issues outside the country is to act on responsible monetary policies, cope with its own debt problem, and stop sabotaging other sovereign countries’ active efforts to solve their debt issues,” the Chinese Embassy in Zambia said on its website on Tuesday.

Yellen and International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva arrived separately in Zambia on Sunday to highlight the need for debt reform in Africa.

 

Also on AF: China Loans to Emerging Nations Hit 13-Year Low in 2021: Study

 

Zambia defaulted on its debt in 2020 and has made little progress to restructure it with Chinese and private creditors to date. The situation has helped push the country’s citizens into poverty.

The world’s poorest countries faced $35 billion in debt-service payments to official and private-sector creditors in 2022, more than 40% of which was due to China, the World Bank said.

The US Federal Reserve’s rate increases, designed to tame inflation at home, and the appreciating US dollar have added to African countries’ debt service burden, the African Development Bank said last week.

Remarks from the Chinese Embassy refer to US national debt, which currently stands at about about $31 trillion. The figure has skyrocketed from $5.6 trillion in the 2000’s, partly due to to increased spending for an ageing population, outlays for Iraq and Afghanistan wars, Covid-19 programmes and tax cuts by the Trump administration that trimmed revenues.

Meanwhile, Republicans in the House of Representatives are using a risky, unusual threat to refuse to vote in a new debt ceiling, a figure that reflects money already spent and now owed by the government, to pressure the Biden administration and Democrats to cut spending programs.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

 

Also read:

China is The Main ‘Barrier’ to Global Debt Relief, Says West

China Offers Troubled Sri Lanka Relief on Debt Repayments

Yellen Warns About Debt Limit Crisis, Biden to Meet McCarthy

Cuba Gets Debt Assistance From China, Hurricane Relief

 

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

China-US Economic Ties

