fbpx

Type to search

Fintech

Chinese State to Launch Ride-Hailing, Transport Platform

January 18, 2023

The online platform is expected to include more than 90% of China’s total transportation market


China car sales bounced back in the first half of May 2022.
Cars clog an expressway during a pre-pandemic evening peak hour in Beijing. File photo: Reuters.

 

The Chinese state is to launch its own ride-hailing, trucking, transport, railway, ferry and flight services platform casting, creating what could be rival to tech giants such as Didi.

Chinese state media Beijing Daily reported on Wednesday that the online platform, which has completed internal tests, is expected to integrate more than 90% of the total capacity of the country’s transportation market.

China’s ride-hailing market was dominated by Didi Global which ran afoul of powerful regulator the Cyberspace Administration of China in 2021.

 

Also on AF: US And China Must Not Let Competition Turn to Conflict: Yellen

 

The 18-month ban on the ride-hailer was lifted on Monday after the company took effective measures to ensure platform safety and data security.

But the report did not give details of why the government was introducing the platform, whether customers would be obliged to use it or whether, crucially, it would compete with existing platforms.

The report did allude, though, to the disorderly expansion of ride-hailing apps and issues of data security.

The state-backed platform, called “Qiang Guo Jiao Tong” – or “Powerful Nation’s Transportation” – will offer people convenient services while maintaining data security and protecting personal privacy, Beijing Daily reported.

Other social media apps such as Wechat, Alipay and Douyin will be integrated into the platform, the report added.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

China Ride-Hailing Group Didi Allowed to Register New Users

China to Boost Scrutiny of Online Ride-Hailing Firms

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Didi EV Joint Venture With Li Auto Files For Bankruptcy
Didi EV Joint Venture With Li Auto Files For Bankruptcy
China's Didi Global Fined $1.2 Billion Over Data Breaches
China's Didi Global Fined $1.2 Billion Over Data Breaches
China's WeChat Bans Accounts Trading in NFTs - SCMP
China's WeChat Bans Accounts Trading in NFTs - SCMP
SEC Official Sets November Deadline for Chinese Company Audits
SEC Official Sets November Deadline for Chinese Company Audits
logo

Fintech

India Moves to Ban ‘Fake’ News in Latest Tech Crackdown
India Moves to Ban ‘Fake’ News in Latest Tech Crackdown
Sean O'Meara 18 Jan 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com