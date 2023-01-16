fbpx

China Ride-Hailing Group Didi Allowed to Register New Users

January 16, 2023

Ride-hailing giant Didi Global said on Monday it will be allowed to resume new user registration, but it is not known yet when its apps will be back on domestic app stores


Didi has been awaiting approval to resume new user registrations and downloads of its 25 banned apps in China as a key step to a return to normal business since its regulatory troubles started in mid-2021. File photo: Reuters.

 

The news comes after a more than year-long ban that curbed the group’s growth.

The company would take effective measures to ensure platform safety and data security, and safeguard national cyberspace security, it said in the statement.

Didi has been awaiting approval to resume new user registrations and downloads of its 25 banned apps in China as a key step to a return to normal business since its regulatory troubles started in mid-2021.

Chinese policymakers are seeking to restore private sector confidence and counting on the technology industry to help spur economic activity that has been ravaged by the Covid pandemic.

Didi will need its ride-hailing and other apps to be back on domestic app stores to win new users, though the statement did not specifically mention it.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China Seen Allowing Didi Apps Back Online, Amid Regulatory Thaw

 

China’s Trina Solar to Set up Vietnam Plant to Supply US – PV Mag

 

Six Chinese Tech Companies Hit By Beijing’s Crackdown

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

