X Now Prime Source of Chinese Fake News on US Election – GV

October 9, 2024

The platform, formerly known as Twitter, has overtaken WeChat in the spread of Chinese disinformation about the 2024 US presidential vote


The logo for social media platform X, following the rebranding of Twitter, is seen covering the old logo in this illustration. Photo Reuters

 

Social media platform X has overtaken WeChat as the primary source of disinformation among Chinese-Americans about the upcoming US presidential election, GlobalVoices reported.

Citing a report by Chinese for Affirmative Action (CAA), a US-based non-profit organisation, called ‘Conspiracy Theories, Lies, & AI’ which looked at how right-wing disinformation is being shared by the Chinese-American community, it said nearly half of documented disinformation was posted and shared on the Elon Musk-owned platform.

According to the report, about one-third of confirmed disinformation (228 pieces), with 4.05 million total views, was directly about the 2024 US presidential elections and was mainly shared and posted on Twitter (48%), followed by WeChat (25%), Telegram (18%) and YouTube (9%), the story continued.

CAA highlighted that for the first time since it started tracking Chinese disinformation in 2019, X surpassed WeChat in spreading US election disinformation. During the 2022 midterm elections, over 54% of fake news was spread on WeChat.

Read the full story: GlobalVoices

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

