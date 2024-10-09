X Now Prime Source of Chinese Fake News on US Election – GV

Social media platform X has overtaken WeChat as the primary source of disinformation among Chinese-Americans about the upcoming US presidential election, GlobalVoices reported.
Citing a report by Chinese for Affirmative Action (CAA), a US-based non-profit organisation, called ‘Conspiracy Theories, Lies, & AI’ which looked at how right-wing disinformation is being shared by the Chinese-American community, it said nearly half of documented disinformation was posted and shared on the Elon Musk-owned platform.
According to the report, about one-third of confirmed disinformation (228 pieces), with 4.05 million total views, was directly about the 2024 US presidential elections and was mainly shared and posted on Twitter (48%), followed by WeChat (25%), Telegram (18%) and YouTube (9%), the story continued.
CAA highlighted that for the first time since it started tracking Chinese disinformation in 2019, X surpassed WeChat in spreading US election disinformation. During the 2022 midterm elections, over 54% of fake news was spread on WeChat.
Read the full story: GlobalVoices
- By Sean O’Meara
