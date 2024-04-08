Didi Robotaxi JV Gets First China Mass Production Licence

The joint venture with EV maker GAC Aion has been licensed to make a self-driving SUV which it plans to roll out next year

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global has revealed that its self-driving unit’s joint venture with EV maker GAC Aion is the first to be given the green light to mass produce fully electric robotaxis in the country.

Andi, the joint venture between DiDi Autonomous Driving and GAC Aion, will roll out a crossover electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) as its inaugural model and will produce the first batch in 2025, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Also on AF: US Won’t Allow Chinese Imports to Kill New Industries: Yellen

“The joint venture has positioned us as a pioneer in the autonomous driving industry, enabling us to lead the creation of an early L4 commercial route and the world’s initial closed-loop business model for L4 development that encompasses technology, smart manufacturing and operations,” said Zhang Xiong, deputy general manager of GAC Aion.

The company did not specify which authority issued the licence.

The Andi joint venture was set up last year. Didi’s self-driving technology arm Didi Autonomous Driving also got funding of about $149 million from two investors including GAC Group’s wholly-owned subsidiary GAC Capital Co.

Tesla will unveil its robotaxi in August, CEO Elon Musk said last week after Reuters reported the EV maker had dropped plans to make an inexpensive car and instead would develop self-driving robotaxis on the same small-vehicle platform.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

Read more:

China’s Didi Posts Profit Turnaround, Despite App Glitch Payout

China’s Didi Tried to Defraud Investors With 2021 IPO: US Court

China’s Didi Posts Quarterly Profit as Comeback Continues

China’s Xpeng to Buy Didi’s EV Unit In Up To $744 Million Deal

Didi Global Unveils Concept Robotaxi That Picks Up Luggage