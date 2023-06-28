fbpx

Chipmakers Shares Drop on Report of New US Chip Bans to China

June 28, 2023

Shares of top chip design firm Nvidia and chipmaker AMD have fallen after a report that the US may impose tougher curbs on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China


The US is reportedly considering tougher curbs on chips used for artificial intelligence processes in China.
The Biden Administration is reportedly looking at tougher restrictions on shipments of Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) chips that have become the global tech industry's standard for developing chatbots and other AI systems. Photo: Reuters.

 

Shares of top chip design firm Nvidia and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices have fallen after a report that the US may impose tougher chip curbs on China.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that the Biden Administration is contemplating new restrictions on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China, citing sources.

The news caused shares of Nvidia to drop more than 2%, while Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) fell about 1.5% in extended trading.

 

ALSO SEE: Banned Nvidia Chips Available in China’s Underground Markets

 

The Commerce Department will stop the shipments of chips made by Nvidia and other chip companies to customers in China as early as July, the report said.

Nvidia, Micron, and AMD are among the US chipmakers caught in the crossfire between China and the Biden administration.

In September, Nvidia had said that US officials asked the company to stop exporting two top computing chips for artificial intelligence work to China.

Months later, Jensen Huang-led Nvidia said it will offer a new advanced chip called the A800 in China to meet export control rules. The company also tweaked its flagship H100 chip early this year to comply with regulations.

But the new curbs being mulled by the department would ban the sale of even A800 chips without a special US export license, the report added.

The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

US to Target Investment in China Chips, AI, Quantum Computing

 

US Chip Sanctions Have Hardly Impacted China’s AI Capability

 

TSMC Seeks up to $15 Billion in US CHIPS Act Subsidies

 

Nvidia Tweaks Another Flagship AI Chip for Export to China

 

US Orders Nvidia to Stop Sale of Advanced Chips to China

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

