fbpx

Type to search

Crypto

Crypto Helped Fund Hamas’ Terror Attack on Israel – DW

October 16, 2023

Analytics firms say Hamas militants received millions in crypto payments prior to the surprise attack on Israel; hundreds of digital wallets connected to the terror group have since been shut down


Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel. Crypto is believed to have partly funded the attack by Hamas and allied groups on October 7. Photo: Reuters.

 

The attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7 has heightened scrutiny on how the Islamist militant group was able to mount a sophisticated attack that saw more than 2,000 rockets fired into Israel from the Gaza strip, according to a report by Deutsche Welle, which said analysts believe “cryptocurrencies played a significant role” because Hamas has long been classed as a terrorist organisation and hit with bans that exclude it from the international banking system.

A crypto analytics and software firm based in Tel Aviv called BitOK alleged that Hamas received $41 million between August 2021 and June 2023, while the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, whose fighters joined the attack, received $93 million in crypto, the UK-based crypto researcher Elliptic claimed, according to the report. Elliptic also said Hamas’ military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, had received millions in bitcoin and other crypto transfers.

Even with international sanctions, Hamas was named by Forbes in 2014 as one of the wealthiest terror groups, partly because of support from countries such as Iran (which the US says provides $100m a year to such groups), plus Qatar and Turkey, and donors in the Gulf region, the report said, adding that multiple digital accounts linked to Hamas have been cut off since the attack, which left a death toll of about 1,400 in Israel and 2,600 in Gaza, while half a million Palestinians have fled from northern Gaza as Israel warns of a ground attack to eliminate its enemies.

Read the full report: DW.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Adani’s Haifa Port Hit by Spiralling Israel-Gaza Conflict

 

Israel-Hamas War Casts Long Shadow Over China’s BRI Stocks

 

Economic Risks Mount for Asia as Israel Declares War on Hamas

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Nikkei Slides, Hang Seng Dips as Middle East Worries Weigh
Nikkei Slides, Hang Seng Dips as Middle East Worries Weigh
Updated US Rules May Ban Sale of 'Fast' AI Chips to China
Updated US Rules May Ban Sale of 'Fast' AI Chips to China
Adani’s Haifa Port Hit by Spiralling Israel-Gaza Conflict
Adani’s Haifa Port Hit by Spiralling Israel-Gaza Conflict
India Rolls Back Plan to Restrict Laptop Imports
India Rolls Back Plan to Restrict Laptop Imports
logo

Crypto

Police Arrest 6 More in Hong Kong JPEX Crypto Scandal – SCMP
Police Arrest 6 More in Hong Kong JPEX Crypto Scandal – SCMP
Sean O'Meara 06 Oct 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com