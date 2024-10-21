Cyberattack on The World’s Largest Internet Archive – WaPo

The Internet Archive and its Wayback Machine were offline for several days, when its vast catalogue of webpages and archives were inaccessible; it later restored a read-only version of Wayback.

Hackers have struck the Internet Archive, leaking details of its 31 million users and leaving a message that taunted the non-profit website “for running on a shoestring budget,” according to a report by the Washington Post, which added that the team running the 28-year-old site had to take it and its popular Wayback Machine offline.

Most of the site remains offline as founder Brewster Kahle and his team assess implications of the attack on the archival repository of digital history, which preserves 900-billion webpages on the Wayback Machine, it said, noting that the site was hit by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack in May, which was the first time it had ever been targeted.

Kahle and his team spent a week trying to find and fix vulnerabilities that left the Archive open to attack, but its preserved data was, curiously, not compromised or facing a ransom demand, after hackers alerted them to the intrusion. A hacking group on X (formally Twitter) claimed responsibility for the DDoS attacks in May, it said.

Read the full report: The Washington Post.

ALSO SEE:

Global IT Outage Down to Only 1% of Windows Devices – Fortune

N Korean Hackers Used Cambodian Firm to Launder Stolen Crypto

Cambo-Chinese Firm Tied to Crypto Scams, Money Laundering

Chinese Hackers Behind Malicious Cyber Operations: Australia

Jakarta to Review Data Centres’ Lax Oversight After Cyberattack