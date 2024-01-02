Dutch Block ASML From Shipping Top Chip Machines to China

Dutch government revokes export licence for maker of the world’s most advanced lithography machines, to prevent them being exported to China

ASML, the Dutch company that makes lithography machines which produce computer chips, said on Monday the Netherlands government has partly blocked its capacity to ship advanced chipmaking equipment.

The move by Amsterdam to partly revoke its export licence – which prevents it from shipping some chip-making equipment to China – stems from updated export restrictions imposed by the United States.

The company, based in Veldhoven, is the world’s leading supplier for the semiconductor industry. It said shipments of certain lithography systems would be affected by the move.

“A licence for the shipment of NXT:2050i and NXT:2100i lithography systems in 2023 has recently been partially revoked by the Dutch government, impacting a small number of customers in China,” the company said.

ASML dominates the global market for lithography systems, which use lasers to help create chip circuitry.

Little impact on its financial outlook

The company said it does not expect the revocation or the latest US export control restrictions to have a material impact on its financial outlook for 2023.

In recent years, China has been ASML’s third-largest market after Taiwan and South Korea, but it was the biggest in the third quarter of 2023, with 46% of the company’s sales.

In October 2023, the Biden Administration announced new rules giving Washington the right to restrict the export of ASML’s “Twinscan NXT1930Di” machine if it contains any US parts.

Soon after, several Dutch lawmakers challenged the Netherlands’ Trade Minister on whether the United States had acted correctly in unilaterally imposing rules regulating the export to China of another ASML chipmaking machine.

“In recent discussions with the US government, ASML has obtained further clarification of the scope and impact of the US export control regulations,” the semiconductor equipment maker said in a statement.

“ASML is fully committed to comply with all applicable laws and regulations including export control legislation in the countries in which we operate.”

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

