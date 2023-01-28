fbpx

Type to search

Semiconductors

Dutch PM ‘May Not Disclose’ Result Of China Chip Curbs Talks

January 28, 2023

Netherlands-based ASML Holding, a key supplier to chipmakers, could see at least some of its $2.4 billion in annual sales to China affected by fresh curbs


Illustration picture of semiconductor chips on a circuit board
The restrictions aim to hobble China's domestic chipmaking industry. Photo: Reuters

 

The Netherlands’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday it was not clear whether his government will disclose the result of ongoing talks with the US over new chip export curbs against China.

“Those talks have been going on for a long time and we’re not saying anything about it,” Rutte said. “It’s really in doubt that if something comes out of them, that it will be very visible. We’ll have to see.”

Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in implementing curbs on exports of chip making equipment to China, media reports said on Friday. The development will be a major diplomatic win for the US, which aims to hobble China’s domestic chipmaking industry.

 

Also on AF: ASML’s China Exports ‘Unchanged’ Amid Rising Chip Curbs Worry

 

Officials from the Netherlands and Japan were in Washington on Friday to discuss a wide range of issues, including restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China.

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, earlier said the officials were talking about issues that are “important to all three of us.”

“And certainly the safety and security of emerging technologies is going to be on that agenda,” he told reporters.

 

Chip supply concerns

Rutte’s government has previously signalled it intends to reach some agreement with the US over export controls, but that it will not simply adopt the US rules. The Biden administration had, in October, announced sweeping restrictions on Beijing’s access to US chipmaking technology.

Rutte said on Friday the talks were ongoing with “many countries”. The discussions are aimed at maintaining technological leadership and preventing “the best technology be used in defence systems where you don’t want it.”

“But also how do you ensure at the same time that you don’t damage supply lines,” he said.

Netherlands-based ASML Holding, a key supplier to chipmakers, could see at least some of its $2.4 billion in annual sales to China affected by the decision.

Asked whether ASML would not need to be informed of the decision in order to implement new restrictions, Rutte said government communications with the company “are also private.”

Japanese firms would still be able to sell non-advanced products to China under the regulation, and any dip in shipments to Chna could be covered in the medium-to-long term by increasing output to regions such as the United States, Germany and India, said Akira Minamikawa, analyst at research company Omdia.

But the Japanese government and firms may object to the restriction if it includes measures such as a ban on sending engineers to their equipment customers, Minamikawa said, adding: “That would bring too large an impact on their businesses.”

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

ASML’s Taiwan Expansion Signals Chip Sector’s Next Big Leap

US Chipmakers Selling Advanced Chips to China: ASML Chief

China Gambles on Graphene to Win the Global Microchip War

Nvidia Offers New Chip to China That Meets US Limits

Infographic: ASML in the Centre of the US-China Chip War

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Japan, Netherlands to Join US in Enforcing China Chip Curbs
Japan, Netherlands to Join US in Enforcing China Chip Curbs
Dutch Officials Head to US For Possible China Chip Curbs Deal
Dutch Officials Head to US For Possible China Chip Curbs Deal
ASML's China Exports 'Unchanged' Amid Rising Chip Curbs Worry
ASML's China Exports 'Unchanged' Amid Rising Chip Curbs Worry
Fix Your Own Debt Issues, Says China on Yellen Africa Remarks
Fix Your Own Debt Issues, Says China on Yellen Africa Remarks
logo

Semiconductors

Taiwan Urged to Forge Closer Ties With NATO – Focus Taiwan
Taiwan Urged to Forge Closer Ties With NATO – Focus Taiwan
Alfie Habershon 23 Jan 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com