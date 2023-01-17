ASML in the Centre of the Chip War

Aarushi Agrawal
Aarushi is an art director, design thinker & a great cook. She has been in the communications industry for more than 7 years and has an aptitude for picking up new skills and quickly adapting to new situations. She enjoys meeting new people and believes that to laugh is the best way to optimize life.
Alfie Habershon
Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.