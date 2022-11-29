fbpx

European Astronauts Learnt Chinese to Work With China – CGTN

November 29, 2022

Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, from the European Space Agency, took to Twitter to quote a Chinese proverb from the fourth century, CGTN said


Top European astronauts have begun learning Chinese and taking in interest in Chinese culture as they eye cooperation on space discovery.
Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo wave to the media before the Shenzhou-12 mission to build China's space station, at a launch site in Gansu province on June 16, 2021. Reuters /CG Rawlins.

 

Top European astronauts have been learning Chinese and taking in interest in Chinese culture as they eye better cooperation on journeys into space and international space station activity, China state media CGTN has reported.

It noted that Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, who is a member of the European Space Agency (ESA), took to Twitter to quote a Chinese proverb from the fourth century, while French astronaut Thomas Pesquet and German astronaut Matthias Maurer, who are ESA colleagues, have also welcomed space cooperation with Chinese astronauts.

Read the full report: CGTN.

 

Spain Closes Airspace as China Rocket Debris Plunges to Earth

China’s ‘Tiangong’ Space Station Nears Completion – Nature

UK Scraps Research With China Aerospace Firms – Guardian

 

 

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

