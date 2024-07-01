US, China Team Up to Preserve Armstrong’s Moon Footprint – SCMP

Last month, China became the first country in the world to bring rock samples from the far side of the moon back to Earth

China is working with the United States to preserve Neil Armstrong’s footprint on the moon, along with other “historical relics” of human landings on the lunar surface, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

The US began “very enthusiastic” discussions with Beijing on the matter after China’s recent successes in landing multiple rovers on the moon to study the lunar surface, SCMP said, citing statements from a senior executive at the chief contractor for China’s space programme.

According to SCMP, Li Hongbo, deputy chief engineer at the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, told state-backed broadcaster CCTV that the issue had come to surface due to China’s increasing efforts to expand its presence on the lunar surface.

Last month, China became the first country in the world to bring rock samples from the far side of the moon back to Earth. The country has also landed two rovers on the moon, one of which is still operational more than five years after it touched the lunar surface. Beijing is now gearing up to send its first astronauts to the moon in 2030.

“When you are powerful, people come to you for negotiations. Before, no one would come to talk about these issues,” Li was quoted as saying by the SCMP.

Read the full report: South China Morning Post

Vishakha Saxena

Also read: