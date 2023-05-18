fbpx

Ex-Apple Engineer Who Stole Tech For China Now At Baidu – CNBC

May 18, 2023

Wang Weibao, who was indicted by the US this week for stealing sensitive technology, stole “the entirety of Apple’s ‘autonomous’ source code”


ROBO-01, a "robot" concept car by Baidu's electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, is displayed during a media preview before its debut in Beijing, China
ROBO-01, a "robot" concept car by Baidu's electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, is displayed during a media preview before its debut in Beijing in 2022. Photo: Reuters

 

A former Apple employee who allegedly stole the company’s autonomous driving-related technology and fled to China is now working for the electric vehicle (EV) division of Chinese internet giant Baidu, CNBC reported.

Wang Weibao, who was indicted by the US this week for stealing sensitive technology, stole “the entirety of Apple’s ‘autonomous’ source code,” according to the CNBC report. He fled to China in 2018, on the same day that US officials searched his California residence, and went on to work for a Chinese self-driving car company as the chief technology officer. Most recently, Weibao was identified in a Reuters report as the “head of intelligent driving” at Jidu Auto, Baidu’s EV venture with carmaker Geely.

Read the full report: CNBC

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

