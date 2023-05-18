Ex-Apple Engineer Who Stole Tech For China Now At Baidu – CNBC

Wang Weibao, who was indicted by the US this week for stealing sensitive technology, stole “the entirety of Apple’s ‘autonomous’ source code”

A former Apple employee who allegedly stole the company’s autonomous driving-related technology and fled to China is now working for the electric vehicle (EV) division of Chinese internet giant Baidu, CNBC reported.

Wang Weibao, who was indicted by the US this week for stealing sensitive technology, stole “the entirety of Apple’s ‘autonomous’ source code,” according to the CNBC report. He fled to China in 2018, on the same day that US officials searched his California residence, and went on to work for a Chinese self-driving car company as the chief technology officer. Most recently, Weibao was identified in a Reuters report as the “head of intelligent driving” at Jidu Auto, Baidu’s EV venture with carmaker Geely.

