Finland Says President Discussed Damaged Gas Pipeline With Xi

January 10, 2024

Finland’s president had talks with China’s Xi Jinping over damage done in October to the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia, suspected to have been done by a Hong Kong container ship


The damaged BalticConnector gas pipeline that connects Finland and Estonia is seen in this undated handout (Finnish Border Guard via Reuters).

 

Finland’s president Sauli Niinisto said on Wednesday he had held constructive talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping over the damage done last October to the gas pipeline from Finland to Estonia.

Finnish police have said that a Hong Kong-flagged container ship named ‘NewNew Polar Bear’ is the prime suspect in damaging the BalticConnector gas pipeline.

But they said late last year that it was too early to tell if the incident was an accident or a deliberate act.

 

ALSO SEE: Breakthrough Lithium Battery Can be Charged 6,000 Times – TX

 

A large anchor, believed to belong to the Chinese vessel, was found near the pipeline, and the investigators said the pipe was likely broken as the anchor was dragged across the sea bed.

The BalticConnector pipeline is situated between two Nord Stream 1 pipelines. It was dragged 100 metres from where it was laid, and 4 kilometres of the pipeline is now dislocated, according to a local report.

Divers found an anchor next to the pipeline and paint from the anchor was found on the broken pipeline.

The anchor is believed to be from ‘Newnew Polar Bear’, as the vessel was photographed with a missing anchor in October and was known to be in the area when the pipeline was damaged.

Finland said in November that China had promised full cooperation in the pipeline probe.

“The presidents noted the constructive dialogue between the countries regarding the case of the BalticConnector pipeline,” the Finnish president’s office said in a statement on Wednesday, following talks with Xi.

Chinese state media also reported that the two presidents had spoken, but did not elaborate.

Niinisto and Xi also discussed other bilateral relations, as well as global political issues, Finland said.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China’s Focus on Infrastructure, State Industry Squeezing Families

 

Russia Eyes Gains As Xi-Putin Sign Power-of-Siberia 2 Gas Deal

 

China Says Trade with Russia Rose to New Peak in 2022

 

Russia Ships Sanctioned Oil to Asia in Chinese Supertankers

 

Chinese Firm in Talks to Sell Military Drones to Russia: Report

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

