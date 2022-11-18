Foreign Investors Pile Bets on China’s Economy Reviving – FT

Buying of Shenzhen and Shanghai-listed equities through Hong Kong’s Stock Connect programme rose to $3.8 billion this week, the FT said

Foreign investors are rushing to put money back into Chinese equities as hope grows that the country’s economy is close to a revival, the Financial Times reported.

Buying of Shenzhen and Shanghai-listed equities through Hong Kong’s Stock Connect programme rose to $3.8 billion this week, said the report, as new hope in China’s property sector and easing Covid restrictions boosted investor confidence.

Read the full report: The Financial Times

Read more: