Foreign Investors Pile Bets on China’s Economy Reviving – FT

Foreign investors are rushing to put money back into Chinese equities as hope grows that the country’s economy is close to a revival, the Financial Times reported.
Buying of Shenzhen and Shanghai-listed equities through Hong Kong’s Stock Connect programme rose to $3.8 billion this week, said the report, as new hope in China’s property sector and easing Covid restrictions boosted investor confidence.
Read the full report: The Financial Times
Read more:
‘More Buyers Needed’ Before China Property Market Revives
US Regulator Warns Against Chinese ‘Pump-And-Dump’ IPOs
Guangzhou Plans 250,000 Quarantine Beds as Covid Spreads