Foreign Investors Pile Bets on China’s Economy Reviving – FT

November 18, 2022

Buying of Shenzhen and Shanghai-listed equities through Hong Kong’s Stock Connect programme rose to $3.8 billion this week, the FT said


Foreign investors are rushing to put money back into Chinese equities as hope grows that the country's economy is close to a revival, the Financial Times reported.
New hope in China's property sector and easing Covid restrictions has boosted the confidence of some foreign investors.

 

Foreign investors are rushing to put money back into Chinese equities as hope grows that the country’s economy is close to a revival, the Financial Times reported.

Buying of Shenzhen and Shanghai-listed equities through Hong Kong’s Stock Connect programme rose to $3.8 billion this week, said the report, as new hope in China’s property sector and easing Covid restrictions boosted investor confidence.

Read the full report: The Financial Times

 

