Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas – Reuters

The arrest happened the day before he planned to lash out against his former attorneys, the new CEO of FTX, and rival exchange operator Binance before Congress

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the now defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was detained in the Bahamas on Monday at the request of US authorities, Reuters reported.

The arrest happened the day before he was scheduled to testify before Congress, in which he planned to lash out against his former attorneys at Sullivan and Cromwell, the new CEO of FTX, John Ray, and rival exchange operator Binance.

Bankman-Fried intended to claim in his testimony that Sullivan and Cromwell attorneys forced him to propose Ray as CEO after a sudden outflow of customer funds from one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. And when he quickly changed his mind after being offered billions in new money, he was informed that it was too late.

