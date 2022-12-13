fbpx

Type to search

Crypto

Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas – Reuters

December 13, 2022

The arrest happened the day before he planned to lash out against his former attorneys, the new CEO of FTX, and rival exchange operator Binance before Congress


Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the now defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was detained in the Bahamas at the request of US authorities.
Bankman-Fried intended to claim in his testimony that Sullivan and Cromwell attorneys forced him to propose John Ray as CEO. File photo: AFP.

 

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the now defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was detained in the Bahamas on Monday at the request of US authorities, Reuters reported.

The arrest happened the day before he was scheduled to testify before Congress, in which he planned to lash out against his former attorneys at Sullivan and Cromwell, the new CEO of FTX, John Ray, and rival exchange operator Binance.

Bankman-Fried intended to claim in his testimony that Sullivan and Cromwell attorneys forced him to propose Ray as CEO after a sudden outflow of customer funds from one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. And when he quickly changed his mind after being offered billions in new money, he was informed that it was too late.

Read the full report: Reuters.

 

Also read:

Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Could Have 1 Million Creditors

New FTX Chief Slates ‘Complete Failure of Corporate Control’

Singapore’s Temasek to Write Down $275m FTX Investment

Hong Kong Crypto Retailer to Close as FTX Shockwave Hits

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Singapore's Temasek to Write Down $275m FTX Investment
Singapore's Temasek to Write Down $275m FTX Investment
Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Could Have 1 Million Creditors
Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Could Have 1 Million Creditors
Binance CEO Calls for Clearer Rules to Stabilise 'Crazy' Sector
Binance CEO Calls for Clearer Rules to Stabilise 'Crazy' Sector
Crypto Crash Claims Asia-Focused Exchange Zipmex
Crypto Crash Claims Asia-Focused Exchange Zipmex
logo

Crypto

Bitfront Becomes Latest Crypto Exchange to Cease Trading
Bitfront Becomes Latest Crypto Exchange to Cease Trading
Jim Pollard 29 Nov 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com