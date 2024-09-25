FTX Fraudster Ellison Jailed, Ordered to Pay $11 Billion – BBC

Caroline Ellison is the former partner of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, and was also one of the failed crypto exchange’s top executives

Former FTX cryptocurrency exchange executive Caroline Ellison – and the ex-girlfriend of its founder Sam Bankman-Fried – has been sent to prison for two years and ordered to pay $11 billion by a New York court, the BBC reported.

Described as one of biggest financial frauds in US history, Ellison admitted charges of wire fraud and money laundering, and testified against Bankman-Fried who was sentenced to 25 years in prison for stealing more than $8 billion from customers, the story continued.

FTX had grown into the third biggest crypto exchange in the world by 2021 when it was valued at $32 billion (£26bn) but a year later rumours of financial trouble sparked a run on its deposits, leading to the firm’s implosion and exposing Bankman-Fried’s crimes, the report went on.

He was convicted by a New York jury last year on charges including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, after a trial that detailed how he had used customers’ money for property purchases, investments and political donations.

By Sean O’Meara

