Crypto

FTX Fraudster Ellison Jailed, Ordered to Pay $11 Billion – BBC

September 25, 2024

Caroline Ellison is the former partner of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, and was also one of the failed crypto exchange’s top executives


Former crypto hedge fund Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison departs the trial of former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried who is facing fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.
Former crypto hedge fund Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison departs the trial of former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried who is facing fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange. Photo: Reuters

 

Former FTX cryptocurrency exchange executive Caroline Ellison – and the ex-girlfriend of its founder Sam Bankman-Fried – has been sent to prison for two years and ordered to pay $11 billion by a New York court, the BBC reported.

Described as one of biggest financial frauds in US history, Ellison admitted charges of wire fraud and money laundering, and testified against Bankman-Fried who was sentenced to 25 years in prison for stealing more than $8 billion from customers, the story continued.

FTX had grown into the third biggest crypto exchange in the world by 2021 when it was valued at $32 billion (£26bn) but a year later rumours of financial trouble sparked a run on its deposits, leading to the firm’s implosion and exposing Bankman-Fried’s crimes, the report went on.

He was convicted by a New York jury last year on charges including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, after a trial that detailed how he had used customers’ money for property purchases, investments and political donations.

Read the full story: BBC

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

FTX Crypto Fraudster Bankman-Fried Jailed For 25 Years

Bankrupt FTX Recovers $7.3bn Assets, May Restart in 2024

FTX’s Bankman-Fried Accused of $40m Bribe to China Officials

Hong Kong Crypto Retailer to Close as FTX Shockwave Hits

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

logo

  • Popular News
