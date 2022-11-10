Foxconn Expects ‘Flat’ 2023 as Covid Curbs Hit – Nikkei

Foxconn has already taken a hit from Covid disruption at its key Zhengzhou factory, Nikkei Asia said

Apple supplier Foxconn expects business to be “flat” in 2023 with rising inflation and Covid restrictions ramping up again in China, Nikkei Asia reported.

Chairman Young Liu said he expects demand for consumer electronics and smart electronics to be weak, said the report, adding that Foxconn has already taken a hit from Covid disruption at its key Zhengzhou factory.

