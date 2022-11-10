fbpx

Foxconn Expects ‘Flat’ 2023 as Covid Curbs Hit – Nikkei

November 10, 2022

Foxconn has already taken a hit from Covid disruption at its key Zhengzhou factory, Nikkei Asia said


Foxconn is expanding its facility in northern Vietnam, local media said on Saturday.
Apple supplier Foxconn expects business to be “flat” in 2023 with rising inflation and Covid restrictions ramping up again in China, Nikkei Asia reported.

Chairman Young Liu said he expects demand for consumer electronics and smart electronics to be weak, said the report, adding that Foxconn has already taken a hit from Covid disruption at its key Zhengzhou factory.

China Braces For Covid Wave As Foxconn Staff Flee Zhengzhou

 

China iPhone Production ‘Normal’ Despite Covid Curbs: Foxconn

 

Japan’s Gadget-Lovers Turn to Old iPhones as Yen Tumbles

 

